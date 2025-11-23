14 People Who Created Crochet Wonders With Just a Hook and Yarn
19 hours ago
Crochet isn’t just doilies anymore—people keep pushing what a hook and some yarn can do. This article highlights creators who turned an old craft into modern showstoppers and made things you wouldn’t expect.
1. “Super last-minute costume for my daughter when all the affordable costumes were sold out.”
- I mean, if you can make this, don’t ever bother with costume stores! © Bondxc / Reddit
2. “I used to take on big wearable projects that I would never actually wear.”
OMG, SPECTACULAR, BEAUTIFUL AND BRILLIANT 👍 AREN'T YOUR HANDS TIRED?
- You’d literally make a killing with those on Etsy. © Opening_Wishbone4250 / Reddit
3. “My lovely wife crocheted this iPhone pocket after seeing Apple’s one yesterday.”
- I have been waiting for this since I saw the announcement, and I am not disappointed. Kudos to your wife, she did a great job! © mylifeoncraft / Reddit
4. “Finished my illusion blanket.”
THAT is AMAZING AND AWESOME. LOOKS SO REAL. I would be tempted to put earrings in the boxes.
- This is so satisfying to look at! Makes my brain all tingly! © IndependentCatLover / Reddit
5. “First sweater out of wool. How did I do?”
- The combo of excellent tension and a very well-fitting sweater 😁 © WhenLifeGivesYouSap / Reddit
6. “Four months later, and my cat family is finally complete 😻”
- This is incredible. Like, if you told me the picture was AI, I would be like, yeah, because it’s so clean and neat, sure, I could see that. Fabulous, fabulous work. © KirinoLover / Reddit
7. “Christmas gift coaster sets”
- These are so cute! I’d personally love to receive them as a gift. © lc_06 / Reddit
8. “I finished my first-ever cardigan!! I’m so in love.”
- Prettier than anything in a store! © AnaC1017 / Reddit
9. “Saw all the notebook paper blankets and had to make one of my own!”
- As a once-upon-a-time nursing student memorizing formulas at 3 a.m., I would have paid a lot for this. Imagine reviewing a formula every time you nap, imprinting it on your consciousness and associating it with restful sleep. Instant recall on the exam, especially if you’re tired! © FireproofCottage / Reddit
10. “I feel like I’ve entered my mosaic crochet era.”
- You photographed these so beautifully as well! It looks like an ad. © Unknown author / Reddit
11. “Made dumpster raccoons for a friend, who hates raccoons.”
- This is so freaking adorable!! The details are perfect. © StrategyTricky7549 / Reddit
12. “Made finger puppets and a barn that opens and lays down for a playmat.”
- This is so cute it made me feel like I’m 6 again 😭 © glomero225 / Reddit
13. “Finished my prima facie tapestry☺️”
- I thought this was needlepoint and was floored. My TMJ flared from my jaw dropping so hard when I realized this was CROCHET. No wonder they tried to burn us at the stake, this is pure magic!! You’re beyond talented, friend! © MissMcNoodle / Reddit
14. “I crocheted this life-size Boxer dog replica for my brother’s fiancée. He took around 110 hours from start to finish 🧶”
- Amazing. Had to double-take once I realized it was crochet because I thought it was 2 dogs at first. © Thoughtful_Barnacles / Reddit
Crochet proves that even the simplest materials can turn into something impressive. And in a similar way, everyday kindness often starts with something small and unplanned. That’s where we’re headed next: 10 Stories of Kindness That Show Angels Walk Among Us Every Second of Every Day.
Preview photo credit Alannahjw13 / Reddit, Thoughtful_Barnacles / Reddit
