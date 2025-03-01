14 Men Who Groomed Their Way to a Total Transformation

It’s not just hair; it’s the difference between the man you know and a total stranger in the mirror. The simple act of getting a haircut or trimming a beard can drastically alter a man’s appearance. Here are 14 men who groomed themselves into an incredible transformation and are feeling great about it.
1. “Before and after by my favorite barber.”
2. “I cut my dreads. Had them for ten years.”
3. “With my hair thinning, I finally took myself to get a cut that would be a bit more flattering...”
4. “Took parts of your advice and got this haircut.”
5. Just got a new haircut.
6. "From a boy to man (photos are only 2 weeks apart)."
7. “5 and a half years of lock growth cut off.”
8. "Did I make the right choice changing my hairstyle?’’
9. “My girlfriend swears she has no preference for my hair.”
10. “My wife asked me to shave for her 30th. Apparently, she feels old now.”
11. “4 years apart. Never shaving again. Don’t miss the old haircut either.”
12. “Finally shaved off my 2-year-old beard.”
14. He went from feeling feminine to feeling good.
Choosing the right haircut can be quite the task but take heart; we’ve got you. There are tips and trends to make sure the haircut you want isn’t outdated for the time we’re living in.