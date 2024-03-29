15+ Best Teen Movies on Netflix That Capture the Teenage Experience

Looking for some captivating teen movies to add to your watchlist? Whether you’re a teenager figuring out life or an adult longing for those nostalgic vibes, these films give you a peek into the wild ride of teenage life. With heartwarming romances and coming-of-age dramas, there’s a movie for everyone. Get ready to laugh, cry, and feel all the emotions that come with being a teenager!

1. Do Revenge

This film carries a nostalgic 90s atmosphere and draws inspiration from iconic teen movies like Clueless, Mean Girls, and 10 Things I Hate About You. The plot centers around Drea, a popular girl seeking revenge on her boyfriend for betraying her, and Eleanor, an exchange student haunted by a rumor. Recognizing the need for collective action, they devise a plan to retaliate against each other’s adversaries: Drea targets Carissa, while Eleanor focuses on Max. With a strategic makeover, Eleanor infiltrates Drea’s former popular clique, while Drea immerses herself in Carissa’s world by working at the school farm and befriending Russ, an unpopular student and Carissa’s friend. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.3/10

2. A Week Away

Next on the list of the best teen movies on Netflix is A Week Away. It is a family-friendly musical film that follows troubled teenager Will Hawkins, who finds himself at a crossroads after getting into trouble with the law. Given the choice between juvenile detention or attending a summer camp called «Camp Aweegaway,» Will reluctantly chooses the latter. At camp, Will struggles to fit in and connect with his peers, but he gradually forms friendships and bonds with fellow campers, including the optimistic and spirited Avery. As Will learns more about himself and the values of friendship, love, and faith, he also discovers the importance of forgiveness and second chances. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.7/10

3. Let It Snow

This romantic comedy is based on the young adult novel of the same name, which features interconnected stories of love and friendship unfolding in a small town during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. The film follows several characters, including a group of high school seniors, who find themselves navigating love and relationships during the holiday season. When a snowstorm hits their town, they are forced to confront their feelings and make choices that will shape their futures. As the snow falls, romantic entanglements and unexpected connections emerge, leading to heartwarming and humorous moments of love, friendship, and self-discovery. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.8/10

4. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a romantic comedy film based on the novel by Jenny Han. The story centers around Lara Jean Covey, a high school junior who writes secret love letters to all the boys she has ever had crushes on, but never intends to send them. However, when her younger sister mails the letters without her knowledge, Lara Jean’s life is turned upside down as her past crushes confront her about the letters. To avoid awkwardness with her current crush, Josh, who is also her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Lara Jean pretends to date another recipient of her letters, Peter Kavinsky, a popular and charming jock. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.0/10

5. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

This movie is the sequel to the previous one. The plot continues with Lara Jean Covey, who is now formally dating Peter Kavinsky following the events of the first film. Lara Jean’s romantic joy is shattered when one of the recipients of her old love letters, John Ambrose McClaren, comes to town and rekindles his feelings for her. As Lara Jean struggles with her love for John Ambrose and her devotion to Peter, she experiences the ups and downs of adolescent romance while also discovering her own identity and wants. Meanwhile, Lara Jean’s relationships with her friends and family face their own problems and changes. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.1/10

6. To All the Boys: Always and Forever

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final installment in the To All the Boys film series. The story follows Lara Jean Covey as she navigates her senior year of high school and prepares for college. As Lara Jean and her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky plan for their future together, including attending Stanford University as a couple, unexpected challenges arise. When Lara Jean is not accepted to Stanford, she must reconsider her plans and dreams for the future. As she explores other options for college and considers the implications for her relationship with Peter, Lara Jean grapples with the uncertainty of change and the importance of staying true to herself. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.3/10

7. See You Yesterday

See You Yesterday is a sci-fi drama that follows high school prodigies Claudette «CJ» Walker and Sebastian Thomas, who have developed a time-traveling backpack. Their invention becomes a means to undo the tragic death of CJ’s brother, Calvin. As CJ and Sebastian experiment with time travel to prevent Calvin’s death, they face moral dilemmas and unintended consequences. Despite their efforts, they find themselves trapped in a time loop, struggling to break free from the cycle of events leading to Calvin’s demise. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.3/10

8. The In Between

The film follows Tessa, an aspiring photographer, who is haunted by the sudden death of her boyfriend, Skylar, in a car accident. Convinced that Skylar is trying to communicate with her from beyond, Tessa embarks on a journey of grief and reflection. From waking up in the hospital after the accident to reliving memories of their summer romance, Tessa grapples with Skylar’s persistent attempts to reach out to her. Now faced with a choice between earthly life and eternal companionship with Skylar, Tessa must decide her path forward. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.9/10

9. Enola Holmes

The mystery-adventure film Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s book series. The plot revolves around the main character, Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famed investigator Sherlock Holmes. When Enola’s mother disappears on her 16th birthday, she sets out to locate her, violating Victorian society’s expectations of young ladies. As Enola travels, she confronts a variety of challenges and opponents, including a young nobleman named Viscount Tewkesbury, who is also on the run. Enola utilizes her knowledge and deductive abilities to uncover clues and unravel the mystery of her mother’s absence as she navigates the difficulties of her own identity and independence. Enola goes further into the case, uncovering a plot that threatens England’s future. With the assistance of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, Enola races against the clock to save her mother and foil the evil scheme, demonstrating that she is a formidable force in her own right. Enola Holmes is a beautiful and exhilarating picture that blends mystery, adventure, and coming-of-age themes, honoring the spirit of independence and tenacity in its titular protagonist. For fans of adventure and intrigue, this is one of the best teen movies on Netflix. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.6/10

10. Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes’s first successful case was the main reason why she decided to open her own detective agency and lend her skills to the people in London. Inspired by her elder brother Sherlock and following his steps, Enola isn’t aware of what the future holds for her. After what felt like an eternity, she soon realizes that being a female detective in a male-dominated world presents numerous challenges. Just as she’s about to give up, Enola receives her first official job: finding a missing sister. Led by her instincts and sneaking through factories, music halls, and high society, the job eventually led her to Sherlock’s famous address at 221B Baker Street. As she digs into the clues, Enola must navigate a web of danger and intrigue as she unravels a deadly conspiracy. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.8/10

11. 17 Again

The comedy 17 Again tells the tale of Mike O’Donnell, a middle-aged guy, who experiences a magical return to his 17-year-old self. Offered the opportunity to revisit his youth, Mike enrolls in high school with his own children in an effort to make amends for the faults he committed in the past. As Mike makes his way through the difficulties of puberty, he makes new acquaintances and develops a new outlook on life. This film presents a delightful exploration of second chances and the common yearning to regain missed opportunities with heart and humor. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

12. The DUFF

Teen comedy The DUFF tells the tale of Bianca Piper, a high school girl who finds out that her more popular peers have dubbed her the DUFF. The news shocks and hurts Bianca, so she turns to Wesley Rush, a childhood friend and neighbor, for assistance in changing and letting go of her DUFF identity. Bianca navigates the highs and lows of high school life, including romantic entanglements, friendship conflict, and self-discovery, as she attempts to redefine herself. She picks up insightful lessons about acceptance, self-assurance, and the value of remaining true to oneself, despite what other people may think along the journey. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

13. Tall Girl

This teen romantic comedy film centers around Jodi, a high school student who struggles with self-confidence due to her height. Standing at six feet and one inch tall, Jodi feels insecure and out of place among her peers, especially when she develops a crush on the handsome foreign exchange student, Stig. As Jodi navigates the challenges of high school life, including mocking and societal pressure to conform to beauty standards, she learns to embrace her uniqueness and find confidence in herself. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.2/10

14. The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is a teen romantic comedy film that follows the story of Elle Evans, a high school student who unwittingly falls for her best friend’s older brother, Noah Flynn. Despite a rule the two friends made in childhood to never date each other’s relatives, Elle and Noah’s undeniable chemistry leads to a secret relationship. As Elle navigates the complexities of her new romance with Noah, she must also contend with the fallout from her best friend Lee, who is unaware of their relationship. Meanwhile, Elle faces various challenges at school and home. As secrets are revealed and conflicts arise, Elle must confront her true feelings for Noah and decide whether their relationship is worth risking her friendship with Lee. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.9/10

15. The Kissing Booth 2

The second movie from this sequel continues the story of Elle Evans as she navigates the ups and downs of her relationship with her boyfriend Noah Flynn and deals with the challenges of a long-distance romance when he goes off to college. Meanwhile, she struggles with her own insecurities and finds herself developing a close friendship with a new classmate, Marco. As Elle tries to balance her feelings for Noah and her growing connection with Marco, she faces personal challenges, including academic pressures and her strained relationship with her best friend Lee. When secrets are revealed and misunderstandings arise, Elle must confront her true feelings and make difficult decisions about her future. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.7/10

16. The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth 3 follows the continuing adventures of Elle Evans as she grapples with major life decisions during her final summer before college. Elle and her best friend Lee spend their last summer together at the beach house, where they’ve shared many memories. As Elle faces the pressure to choose between attending Harvard with her boyfriend Noah or pursuing her lifelong dream of studying at UC Berkeley with Lee, she finds herself torn between her heart and her future. Meanwhile, she must navigate complicated relationships with Noah, Lee, and her other friends. This movie trilogy is among the best teen movies on Netflix, so if you haven’t watched it yet, don’t wait another minute. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 4.8/10

17. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

The Jennifer E. Smith novel served as the inspiration for the romantic drama film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. The narrative centers on Clare and Aidan, a couple just out of high school who will be departing early the following day to attend separate universities on opposing coasts. Clare and Aidan decide to say farewell to friends and family and spend one last night together, revisiting important locations from their relationship as they prepare to part ways. Together, Aidan and Clare consider their past, present, and future as they attempt to deal with the emotional difficulties of parting ways and moving on. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.1/10