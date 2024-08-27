15 Cartoon Characters Who Remind Us of Famous Celebrities

We often find ourselves thinking about which famous cartoon characters remind us of someone we know. Sometimes, a random thought pops up when we spot one of our favorite celebrities on screen. Is it just a coincidence, or did the creators do it on purpose?

1. Joe Jonas and Aladdin from Aladdin

2. Nicki Minaj and Mrs. Potato Head from Toy Story 2

3. Kerry Washington and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

4. Bryan Cranston and Ned Flanders from The Simpsons

5. Cillian Murphy and Z from Antz

6. Michael Moore and Peter Griffin from Family Guy

7. Lorde and Merida from Brave

8. Katy Perry and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

, © Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs / Walt Disney Animation Studios Dee Cercone/Everett Collection / East News

9. Miley Cyrus and Cynthia Pickles from Rugrats

10. Shawn Mendes and Tadashi Hamada from Big Hero 6

11. Colton Haynes and Prince Philip from Sleeping Beauty

12. Peter Porte and Flynn Rider from Tangled

13. Alison Brie and Jane Porter from Tarzan

14. Haley Joel Osment and Shaggy Rogers from Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

15. Macaulay Culkin and Stewie Griffin from Family Guy

The list doesn't end here, check this article to see more. Would you add someone else to this list?