15 Cartoon Characters Who Remind Us of Famous Celebrities

Films
13 hours ago

We often find ourselves thinking about which famous cartoon characters remind us of someone we know. Sometimes, a random thought pops up when we spot one of our favorite celebrities on screen. Is it just a coincidence, or did the creators do it on purpose?

1. Joe Jonas and Aladdin from Aladdin

Flora
12 hours ago

I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05

-
-
Reply

2. Nicki Minaj and Mrs. Potato Head from Toy Story 2

Luiz Martinez / Broadimage/EAST NEWS, © Toy Story 2 / Pixar Animation Studios and co-producer

3. Kerry Washington and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

4. Bryan Cranston and Ned Flanders from The Simpsons

5. Cillian Murphy and Z from Antz

6. Michael Moore and Peter Griffin from Family Guy

7. Lorde and Merida from Brave

8. Katy Perry and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

9. Miley Cyrus and Cynthia Pickles from Rugrats

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, © Rugrats / Nickelodeon Studios and co-producers

10. Shawn Mendes and Tadashi Hamada from Big Hero 6

11. Colton Haynes and Prince Philip from Sleeping Beauty

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News, © Sleeping Beauty / Walt Disney Productions

12. Peter Porte and Flynn Rider from Tangled

13. Alison Brie and Jane Porter from Tarzan

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/East News, © Tarzan / Walt Disney Pictures

14. Haley Joel Osment and Shaggy Rogers from Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

15. Macaulay Culkin and Stewie Griffin from Family Guy

The list doesn't end here, check this article to see more. Would you add someone else to this list?

Preview photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, Antz / Dreamworks Pictures and co-producers

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads