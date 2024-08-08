15 Real People Who Look Exactly Like Famous Cartoon Characters

Many of us have fantasized about encountering a Prince Charming or greeting a Disney princess. Although meeting these characters in real life may not be possible, we can keep the dream alive by appreciating those who remarkably resemble our favorite fairy tale figures. Whether by chance or destiny, these celebrities look exactly like famous cartoon characters.

1. Ed Sheeran / Chuckie in Rugrats (1991)

2. Christina Hendrix / Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

3. Mel Gibson / Tarzan in Tarzan (1999)

4. Chris Hemsworth / John Smith in Pocahontas (1995)

5. Zac Efron / Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

6. Julia Jones / Pocahontas in Pocahontas (1995)

7. Logan Paul / Kristoff in Frozen (2013)

8. Will Poulter / Sid in Toy Story (1995)

9. Haley Joel Osment / Shaggy in Scooby-Doo, Where are You! (1969)

10. Sandra Bullock / Carmen Sandiego in Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? (1985)

11. Gillian Anderson / Lois Griffin in Family Guy

12. John Legend / Arthur in Arthur (1996)

13. Neil Patrick Harris / The Riddler in Batman: The Animated Series (1992)

14. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Prince Charming in Shrek 2 (2004)

15. Megan Fox / the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs