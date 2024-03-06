15+ Celebrities Over 50 Who Look Even Younger Than Before

Some celebrities their youthful appearance to maintain a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise, while others may opt for cosmetic treatments. Regardless of the method, what truly stands out is the vibrant energy they radiate from within, which mirrors their appearance.

1. Jennifer Lopez

© Barry King / Hulton Archive / Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

2. Julianne Moore

Gregorio Binuya / Everett Collection / East News, Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

3. Matthew McConaughey

Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News

4. Beyoncé

ZAK BRIAN / SIPA / EAST NEWS, © beyonce / Instagram

5. Sofía Vergara

Ann Porter / Broadimage / Broad Image / EAST NEWS, © sofiavergara / Instagram

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

AF Archive / Graham Whitby Boot / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News, LCLA / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

7. Madonna

PHOTOlink / Everett Collection / East News, © madonna / Instagram

8. Kris Jenner

Andres Otero / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS, VALERIE MACON / AFP / EAST NEWS

9. Jonah Hill

Matt Baron / BEImages / EAST NEWS, Birdie Thompson / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News

10. Jennifer Garner

Mary Evans / Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot. / East News, MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

11. Nicole Kidman

CJ Contino / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS, Grosby Group / East News

12. Jamie Foxx

Michael Germana / EVERETT COLLECTION / EAST NEWS, Anthony Behar / Sipa USA / East News

13. Gwen Stefani

KCS / Chassery+Dufour+Klotchkoff+Zabulon / East News, Fernando Allende / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

14. Reese Witherspoon

John Hayes / EVERETT COLLECTION / EAST NEWS, PacificCoastNews / BWP Media / EAST NEWS

15. Halle Berry

Max Nash / ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News, agefotostock / East News

16. Jennifer Aniston

Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News, Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

