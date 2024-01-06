15 Celebs We Almost Can’t Believe Will Turn 60 in 2024

Certain celebrities opt for contemporary beauty procedures to maintain their youthful appearance, while others choose the path of natural aging. Regardless of their chosen approach, all these public figures consistently present a more youthful image than their actual age, surprising many as they approach the milestone of turning 60. As the popular saying suggests, age is simply a number, and these celebrities serve as living examples that being in your sixties does not necessarily impose limitations.

1. Beauty icon Monica Bellucci will turn 60 on September 30.

2. Rock legend Lenny Kravitz will celebrate his 60th on May 26.

3. Actress Sandra Bullock will blow out the candles on July 26.

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

4. Actor Russell Crowe is turning 60 on April 7.

5. The Outsiders star Matt Dillon will celebrate on February 18.

6. Actor Rob Lowe will celebrate his 6th decade of life on March 17.

7. Comedian Stephen Colbert will blow out the candles on May 13.

8. Actress Marisa Tomei will turn 60 on December 4.

9. Friends’ Monica Geller, actress Courteney Cox will celebrate her 60th birthday on June 15.

10. Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher will blow out the candles on December 8.

11. Stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes will celebrate her 60th on March 7.

12. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos turns 60 on January 12.

13. Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson will be celebrating on March 29.

14. Media personality Wendy Williams turns 60 on July 18.

15. Beloved actor Keanu Reeves will turn 60 on September 2.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Time flies fast, even for our favorite celebrities. Last year Madonna, Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis all turned 65.

Preview photo credit Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, monicabellucciofficiel / Instagram

