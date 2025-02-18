15+ Celebs Who Preferred Cheap Clothes Over Couture Outfits and Looked Even Better
We’re so used to seeing celebs rocking pricey designer outfits on red carpets and magazine covers, but things are shifting. More and more stars are proving you don’t need a massive price tag to look amazing. These days, it’s not unusual to see big names ditching luxury brands for budget-friendly fashion—and honestly, they still look just as stunning!
Kate Middleton
The Duchess often opts for inexpensive brands. However, afterward, as a rule, these outfits became unavailable in stores because fashion-mongers bought them out. St. Patrick's Day was no exception, and the Duchess went for a green Zara blazer that retails for $89, which is quite hard to find in stock today.
Jennifer Lopez
Gigi Hadid
Gal Gadot
Penélope Cruz
Penélope doesn't mind wearing mass-market items for big ceremonies. For example, the actress wore an H&M dress to the Academy Awards afterparty.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey has a way of perfectly combining male and female clothes, as well as luxury and mass-market brands with each other. For example, during her vacation in California, Hailey went for a beige cotton wide-leg Zara jumpsuit that retails for $50.
Jessica Chastain
Just like Penélope, Jessica Chastain appeared at an afterparty in an H&M dress.
Angelina Jolie
The actress is famous for her ability to create a nice image. Angelina appeared in a black look in an airport, having complemented it with stylish loafers that retail for $67.
Milla Jovovich
The actress and audience-favorite opted for a Forever 21 brand shirt on the red carpet that retails for $19.
Jessica Alba
The famous and simply beautiful Jessica Alba always pleases her fans with bright and stylish looks. She can often be seen wearing multi-layered sets, oversized items, and different types of jeans. This time, the actress opted for a pajama-style H&M top and pants for $70 and $80, respectively.
In 2019, Selena Gomez appeared in public in an adorable polka-dot dress from the famous brand Celine - the singer paid decent money for the item. Several years prior, Kate Middleton proved that a similar look could be created by spending only $53 - the Duchess of Cambridge delighted the public in her budget-friendly dress by Asos.
Kylie Jenner
The celebrity showed off a satin white wrap dress by Meshki on her account on social media. It retails for $89.
Bella Hadid
In New York, the supermodel appeared in stylish velvet Nike sneakers that can be bought for only $85.
Brandon Maxwell ($1,495) vs Zara ($50)
This classic straight dress silhouette appears in the line of almost every brand, but the prices can vary greatly. The outfits of Meghan Markle and Eva Longoria are bright evidence of that. The left pic shows the masterpiece created by Brandon Maxwell, and the right pic shows an outfit from Zara.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is a big fan of House of CB. She put on an Orsina skirt that retails for $89 to spend an evening at the theater.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski combined brand-name things with an affordable wardrobe item - a Meshki crop top that retails for $39.
It might seem like every red carpet look comes with a sky-high-price tag, but that’s not always the case. Some celebs have proven that you don’t need designer labels to steal the show.