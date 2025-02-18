15+ Celebs Who Preferred Cheap Clothes Over Couture Outfits and Looked Even Better

20 hours ago

We’re so used to seeing celebs rocking pricey designer outfits on red carpets and magazine covers, but things are shifting. More and more stars are proving you don’t need a massive price tag to look amazing. These days, it’s not unusual to see big names ditching luxury brands for budget-friendly fashion—and honestly, they still look just as stunning!

Kate Middleton

Twitter / Ferrari Press / East News, © Zara / Zara.com

The Duchess often opts for inexpensive brands. However, afterward, as a rule, these outfits became unavailable in stores because fashion-mongers bought them out. St. Patrick's Day was no exception, and the Duchess went for a green Zara blazer that retails for $89, which is quite hard to find in stock today.

Jennifer Lopez

J. Sharma / Bruja,PacificCoastNews / East News, © jlo / Instagram

On the left: ASOS dress, $55; on the right: Meshki dress, $111.

Gigi Hadid

DDNY / Broadimage / East News

Gigi can masterfully combine luxury items with everyday brands. This time, she opted for a denim look consisting of a Levi's jacket that retails for $80, having complimented the overall look with bright boots, a red top, and bright red lipstick.

Gal Gadot

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

High heels are a usual thing on the red carpet, but not for Gal Gadot. The celebrity put on golden strappy sandals that retail for $50 from Aldo and a Givenchy dress with paillettes for the premiere of the Wonder Woman movie.

Penélope Cruz

AFP / East News

Penélope doesn't mind wearing mass-market items for big ceremonies. For example, the actress wore an H&M dress to the Academy Awards afterparty.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey has a way of perfectly combining male and female clothes, as well as luxury and mass-market brands with each other. For example, during her vacation in California, Hailey went for a beige cotton wide-leg Zara jumpsuit that retails for $50.

Jessica Chastain

Just like Penélope, Jessica Chastain appeared at an afterparty in an H&M dress.

Angelina Jolie

CALA / Broadimage / East News

The actress is famous for her ability to create a nice image. Angelina appeared in a black look in an airport, having complemented it with stylish loafers that retail for $67.

Milla Jovovich

AP / East News

The actress and audience-favorite opted for a Forever 21 brand shirt on the red carpet that retails for $19.

Jessica Alba

Fernando Allende / Broadimage / East News

The famous and simply beautiful Jessica Alba always pleases her fans with bright and stylish looks. She can often be seen wearing multi-layered sets, oversized items, and different types of jeans. This time, the actress opted for a pajama-style H&M top and pants for $70 and $80, respectively.

Celine ($3,063) vs Asos ($53)

In 2019, Selena Gomez appeared in public in an adorable polka-dot dress from the famous brand Celine - the singer paid decent money for the item. Several years prior, Kate Middleton proved that a similar look could be created by spending only $53 - the Duchess of Cambridge delighted the public in her budget-friendly dress by Asos.

Kylie Jenner

The celebrity showed off a satin white wrap dress by Meshki on her account on social media. It retails for $89.

Bella Hadid

Said Elatab / MEGA / East News

In New York, the supermodel appeared in stylish velvet Nike sneakers that can be bought for only $85.

Brandon Maxwell ($1,495) vs Zara ($50)

Pool / i-Images / East News, © evalongoria / Instagram

This classic straight dress silhouette appears in the line of almost every brand, but the prices can vary greatly. The outfits of Meghan Markle and Eva Longoria are bright evidence of that. The left pic shows the masterpiece created by Brandon Maxwell, and the right pic shows an outfit from Zara.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is a big fan of House of CB. She put on an Orsina skirt that retails for $89 to spend an evening at the theater.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski combined brand-name things with an affordable wardrobe item - a Meshki crop top that retails for $39.

It might seem like every red carpet look comes with a sky-high-price tag, but that’s not always the case. Some celebs have proven that you don’t need designer labels to steal the show.

