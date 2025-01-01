12 Clingy Pets Who Are Convinced You’re Their Emotional Support Human

Pets bring joy and laughter to our lives, but sometimes they forget that there are limits to what they can do. Whether it’s a dog who insists on taking over the bed or a cat who thinks every piece of furniture belongs to them, pets often blur the lines when it comes to personal space. In this collection of pictures, we take a lighthearted look at pets who just don’t understand the concept of boundaries.

1. “I hope I never have personal space again.”

2. “So this is what I have to deal with now...”

3. “What exactly is personal space? #selfiewithmybestboy”

4. “That’s fine Dottie, as long as you’re comfortable!”

5. “I’m on the train and saw this friendly face.”

6. “Personal space?! What is personal space?”

7. “I met this arctic fox in Iceland, once. Up close and personal!”

8. “Personal space, Rae! Ever heard of it?”

9. “My girl and I napping. She makes a good weighted blanket.”

10. “This is Scout. He thinks I’m part of the chair.”

11. “He’d live in my skin if he could.”

12. “My roommate takes up all the mousepad space. Advice is welcome.”