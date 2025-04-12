15 Co-Workers Who Prove Job Security Isn’t Related to Job Performance

When I worked in the nursing home laundry room, my co-worker literally refused to do the job she was hired for — she actually told the supervisor she wasn’t going to do it. Not just that, but she didn’t do anything else, either.

She spent more time on the porch than in the laundry room. She drove her friends home while she was on the clock. She refused to pick up the soiled laundry more than once or twice per shift, even though she was supposed to pick it up four or five times. People would tell me that they didn’t see her for hours at a time, and quite often questioned whether she was actually there or not.

She was also working in the nursing home kitchen and would leave the laundry room to go work in the kitchen, because they paid her more to work in the kitchen. Even after she was told (multiple times) to change into clean scrubs before going in the kitchen, she would still wear the scrubs she had on while working in the laundry room, then go into the kitchen to prepare food.

This woman got the same evaluation score that I got and the same raise that I got, even though I was doing 99% of the work. © rosesforthemonsters / Reddit