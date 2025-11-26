Before is amazing, but afterwards to me looks like something you'd find in a fleamarket, the kind that no one wants to buy. With another color the creativity would be more appreciated i think?
15+ Crafters Who Poured Their Soul Into Their Work and Created Pure Magic
21 hours ago
It might seem that creating a masterpiece requires expensive materials, a professional workshop, and years of training. But for the people we refer to in this article, all it takes is just some bleach, shards of windshield glass, or... a shark tooth. These craftsmen don’t just create things with their hands; they infuse them with spirit, personal stories, and incredible imagination. Before you is a collection of works that you can’t buy in a store because they are created as unique pieces: from a mossy rug to a pigeon lamp and a wooden clock that take you back to childhood.
Caught mid-wink and turned into leather magic
I made this 1950’s bra for my girlfriend. It was challenging, but the main thing is that she loves it.
- Wow, it’s cute, sassy, and cool to wear on those summer days. © Trailwatch427 / Reddit
The magician’s assistant I made.
Had the opportunity to design and make this snake stair runner rug.
- I would love a tour of your home, it looks magical. © tripleHpotter / Reddit
Check out what I did with a hoodie and bleach.
- It’s so cool that I immediately thought it was AI. © im_confused_always / Reddit
I made a vase. Check out how it looks now with glaze and flowers.
- Holy wow! I thought it was pretty great before the glaze fire, but the after picture is on another level. © Madwoman-of-Chaillot / Reddit
I made a wall clock from wood featuring Asterix and Obelix. No paint, just the wood grain and nostalgia.
I made a pigeon lamp.
Gift for underwater-themed nursery
I turned my friends’ photos into embroidery. It was so much fun!
Here are a couple of flower-themed earrings. I made them all myself.
I present my new ring made from a real shark tooth.
My dad just retired and wanted to do something special for my mom’s 50th birthday. She’s a huge fragrance lover, so he surprised her with this handcrafted marble piece.
- I predict this photo will go viral on the Internet! © senditk / Reddit
My sister was recently in a car accident (she’s okay). I saved the shards from the windshield to make pendants.
Finally, I’ve decided to show off the awesome jewelry my sister makes.
I’m making a moss mat. I probably need to add more mushrooms.
My first attempt at using mirrors to add depth. Was lots of fun making this one.
Open for a surprise! It’s a stained-glass engagement ring treasure chest!
I made this for my niece. Sorry if it looks weird, I’m only 14 years old.
- I showed the photo to a friend, and we agreed that you need to sell it. For example, to us. © meow415 / Reddit
What masterpiece impressed you the most? Share in the comments!
And here are more masterpieces created by craftsmen.
