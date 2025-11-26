I Refuse to Pay for My Niece’s College, Even Though I Got Her Late Dad’s Inheritance

I also never signed up to be her financial backup plan. I never agreed to pay her tuition. What hurt most was her reaction.

If she had come to me politely, talked to me like a human, asked for help or advice, I might have tried to support her in smaller ways. But demanding money and acting like it was owed to her made things feel completely different. It turned everything into a transaction.

My niece still refuses to talk to me directly. She only communicates through vague posts and messages sent through other people. I keep thinking about that moment she hung up on me. It stings more than the money ever could, and I think our relationship is beyond repair at this point.

Sometimes doing the right thing for yourself makes you look like the bad guy. I can live with that. But I do wonder. Am I really in the wrong here, or are people just picking sides without thinking logically?