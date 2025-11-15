10 Stories That Prove Kindness Always Wins

Curiosities
3 hours ago
10 Stories That Prove Kindness Always Wins

We all love a good “karma” story, but sometimes the real win isn’t revenge or payback. It’s kindness. These stories from real people show how being kind, even when it feels stupid or pointless, can turn out to be the most powerful move of all. Whether it’s forgiving someone who wronged you or helping a stranger without expecting anything, kindness always finds a way to come back.

  • We were a poor family. My mom had made a point of saving up enough once to take my sister and I to the zoo & museum. We had a great day, even ate out. Then, on the way to the bus stop heading home, she realized she’d overspent & didn’t have enough to pay for all three of us to get there. We were looking at a 6 mile walk, and it had just started snowing.
    We duck into a small Chinese restaurant & ask if we can use the phone (mom was going to ask someone for a ride). The owner asks us why we needed the phone and after mom explains, he not only gave us the money we needed to get on the bus, but also sent us home with enough food to feed 6 people. My mom told him we’d try to pay him back one day, but he asked we pay it forward instead. It was the first random act of kindness that I’d ever received & sticks with me 30 years later. — © hassenoma01 / Reddit
  • Back in 2020, I lost my job in Seattle. I was late on rent and terrified my landlord would kick me out. Instead, he called and said, “Don’t worry about this month. Just pay me when you’re back on your feet.”
    I almost cried. I got a new job two months later, paid him back, and brought him a basket of snacks. Two years later, he sold me the apartment for way less than market price. He said he wanted someone “kind and honest” to have it. I still live here. — © Annie L / Bright Side
AI-generated image
  • I was in maybe 4th grade and my parents just had my younger sister, so newborn focused. I went to my school lunch, opened my paper bag (are those still a thing?) and unwrapped the foil holding my sandwich. There was nothing inside. It was actually just 2 slices of dry white slice bread and I was sad. Literally my table mates all chipped in various components and made me the most amazing ham and cheese sandwich I’ve ever had. I’ve been chasing that dragon of ham sandwich since but I’m sure it was the response and not the ingredients that I loved. — © I_Am_The_Grapevine / Reddit
  • When I was 21, my bike got stolen outside my college dorm. Two days later, I saw a kid, maybe 15, riding it down the street. Instead of calling the cops, I stopped him and said, “Hey man, I just want my bike back. You can keep the lock.” He looked embarrassed and handed it over. A few weeks later, I found a note under my door. It said, “Thanks for not ruining my life. I’m trying to do better.” There was $20 in it. — © Joshua / Bright Side
AI-generated image
  • I was in line at Target when the woman in front of me’s card kept declining. People started sighing and rolling their eyes. She had a little girl with her, maybe 6. The mom was shaking and said, “I’ll just put some things back.”
    I told the cashier to put everything on my bill. She cried right there. Total was around $48, nothing crazy. Two weeks later, I got a handwritten letter in my mailbox from her. She’d tracked me down somehow through the store manager. She said that small act gave her hope when she was at rock bottom. — © Marie C / Bright Side
  • 19 yrs old, first apartment, first winter, first winter utility bill. I smiled and told my coworker I’ll just pay it, skip lunch and eat cheap Mac and cheese for dinner. It’ll be ok. All that month co-workers accidentally got extra chips from the vending machine. A wife packed an extra sandwich. A box of my favorite crackers would be on my desk when I came in. It was still hard but I didn’t starve. Thanks you guys. — © alady12 / Reddit
AI-generated image
  • My neighbor, Mr. Jenkins, is an old guy, mid-70s, barely talks to anyone. I started leaving cookies or baked goods at his door every Christmas (I love baking). Last winter, he knocked on my door and handed me a gorgeous small wooden box he’d made by hand. Inside was a note:
    “You remind me of my daughter. She passed years ago. Thanks for being kind.” The sweetest thing is, he reminds me of my dad who passed few years ago. I’ll forever keep that box on my shelf, next to a photo of my dad and I :) - © Lana / Bright Side
  • When I broke my ankle two years ago, I was in the ER all night. The nurse was the only person who smiled at me and checked up on me. She stayed after her shift to help me get an Uber home.
    A few months later, I bumped into her at a grocery store. I offered to buy her coffee to thank her. Now she’s my girlfriend. Kindness really does attract kindness. — © Harry T / Bright Side
AI-generated image
  • When I was a teenager I worked at a gas station and had no bank account so I had to go get my check cashed. Once after I got paid I went to a Walgreen’s and brought some stuff up to the counter. I went to grab the wad of cash I thought was in my pocket but it was gone. I started to panic and said my money must have fallen out. The cashier asked how much was it I’d lost, so I said about $300. She said “we have your money. Someone picked it up off the floor and turned it in.” I will always be eternally grateful to whoever did that because I was completely broke and really needed it. — © Rubycon_ / Reddit
  • My mom died when I was 10 and left me her $3500 ring. It’s stunning and I LOVE it. I told everyone I plan to wear it when I get married. But on my wedding day, it was nowhere to be found and I panicked. My blood boiled when I noticed my stepmom was wearing it and looking guilty. I confronted her and froze when she told me that the ring actually belongs to her. Apparently, when my mom died, she didn’t leave me a ring at all, or anything for that matter. I would cry and miss her so much. My stepmom gave me her own ring to make me feel better and special, saying my mother gave it to me. She tried to tell me before the wedding when I shared my plan to wear it to “honor my mom’s memory” a few times but couldn’t bring herself to do it, thinking it’d ruin my big day. So she decided to “hide” it and tell me the truth later. She tried it on, but it got stuck on her finger 😂😂. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. In the end, I hugged her and said, “It’s still mine, because it came from love. You’re my mom too”. Eternally grateful to her for always treating me with love and kindness.

What is the kindest thing you’ve done or experienced? Share your stories in the comments and we’ll feature the best ones in our next article!

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads