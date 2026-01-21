I Funded My Wife’s Luxury Demands—She Made Me Regret Every Penny

Hi, Bright Side!

I’m a 38-year-old offshore worker. I spend 3 months at sea, then come home for a few weeks before heading back out. It’s brutal being away from my wife and two daughters (6 and 9), but the money is good.

I earn around $12K monthly, and after covering all bills, mortgage, and savings, I send my wife an extra $8K just so she can treat herself. I always told her to get a cleaner, order food, go to the spa, do whatever makes those months easier. I never questioned a single purchase. I trusted her completely.

Recently, she started asking for more. First it was spa weekends with her friends. Then a girls trip to Miami. Then she hit me with “A yacht trip. For all I do while you’re alone, having fun at sea.” That one stung, but I paid.

I dipped into our savings because I felt guilty. Maybe I wasn’t appreciating her enough. Maybe she really did deserve it for holding down the house alone. I kept telling myself that.