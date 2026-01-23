I Refuse to Pay Back the Extra Money After Being Paid Twice by Mistake

Dear Bright Side,

I received 2 salaries on my card.



Next day, HR demanded I return the extra. I refused.

She said, “That’s stealing!”

I replied, “Don’t blame me for your mistake!”



She smiled and left. Next day, the entire office turned pale. HR sent us all an email that said,

“Due to an internal accounting issue, salary payments will be postponed next month. Thank you for your patience.”

Word spread fast. My colleagues connected the dots. Now I get side-eyes and cold shoulders everywhere I go. One payroll mistake didn’t cause a company-wide delay—but HR made sure everyone blamed me.

That night, someone knocked on my door. My coworker stood there looking desperate. She said, “Please, just give it back. I have a family to feed. We can’t wait another month.”

Now I’m stuck. I don’t want anyone to suffer. But why should I clean up a mess I didn’t create?

I never get raises or bonuses.

That extra money felt like the universe finally giving me something back.

Do I hold firm or walk away from it?



—Carrie