15 Funny Photos That Prove Not Everything We See Is Real

A regular situation can seem totally weird if you look at it from a different angle. It might feel like your brain’s messing with you, but it’s really just a tricky perspective that hides the full picture. What’s cool is that people share these amazing photos of such moments, letting us see things in a whole new way.

1. "Literally standing above my girlfriend."

2. "My shoe rack makes it seem like my shoes are floating mid-air."

3. "My dog Ruby."

4. "It took me a little too long to realize she wasn’t holding a tiny tiny kindle."

5. It's not that big, actually. It's in a doll house.

6. "I got that dog in me."

7. "A photo I took in an abandoned factory using the reflection in a puddle of water."

8. "How I found my daughter this morning."

9. "My little guy is growing up too fast."

10. "Those are not my feet."

11. I had to look twice.

12. "Take your hand off my wife."

13. "This took my brain so long to comprehend."

14. "What happened to my puppy’s head?"

15. "Messed with my brain a little bit."