15 Brain-Confusing Photos That Need to Be Analyzed

An everyday object can go from normal to totally confusing with a shift in perspective. It might feel like your brain messes with you, but it’s just a confusing perspective hiding the full picture. The cool part is when photographers capture these wild illusions and share them online, giving our brains a fun little workout.

1. “My nephew is half dog half boy.”

2. “I got that dog in me.”

3. “Side view of the Pepsi-Cola sign at night in Queens, NYC.”

4. “My friend posted a new profile pic with her boyfriend, and everyone took a double take.”

5. “This snow angel appears to be coming out of the snow.”

6. How many pipes do you see?

There are two! The shadow from the left one makes it look like there’s a third one in the middle.

7. “Brother-in-law having a nap.”

8. “I thought I was witnessing a plane crash a few minutes ago.”

9. “Let me just set this tool down.”

10. “Dad saw the circle on the tablecloth and thought it was a plate.”

11. The shadow definitely looks like a person.

12. “Found this picture of me and my girlfriend. Where is her foot?”

13. “My friend’s dog looks like it has three hands.”

14. “My dad in the green pants is taller than person to the right of him.”

15. “Took my helmet off to let my hair breathe.”