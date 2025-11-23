15+ Heartfelt Times When Women Proved There’s a Rainbow After Every Storm

In the life of many women, there comes a moment when it feels like everything is falling apart: energy is running low and luck seems to have taken a vacation. The world around loses its colors, and even usual joys no longer bring warmth. Yet, this is exactly the moment when we pluck up the courage we’ve never thought we had. The heroines of this article once walked down this path, but they learned to smile, move forward, and believe in themselves once again.

Now I feel like a completely different person!

I suddenly started losing my hair. It even affected my work. But in the end, I overcame it!

I’ve had many changes in my life, but for the first time ever, I feel better.

The first photo was taken at the beginning of 2020, although it all started 2 years earlier, after the divorce. And now there haven’t been any pimples for several months.

You can find strength in any situation.

I got divorced after 21 years of marriage. We simply grew and changed in different directions. I realized a crisis had come, and I couldn’t do it anymore.

I’m a beautiful, active, vibrant woman, and I still have a chance to find my soulmate. Although, even if I don’t, I’ll live an exciting life without any dull baggage. © oksanagorbunova4427

Me at 18 at college orientation. I felt awkward. The right photo was taken this year, and now, at 24, I feel confident.

I got away from my ex, went to college for 7 years (doctorate in May!), went from sleeping on my friend’s couch to owning my own home. Life is good sometimes.

Found an old photo on my phone. I remember how deep my depression was and how tough each day felt. A year later, I see a huge change in myself.

Some people split property, while others — a surname.

Divorced my husband after 4 years of marriage. We didn’t have any shared property, so we parted ways amicably, although we didn’t remain friends.

Then I was stunned when he started demanding, “You’re no longer my wife, and you don’t belong to my family, so you’ll have to change your last name back to your maiden name. You have no right to carry my last name!”

But I agreed to change my name only because it was a tradition, I didn’t really want to do it — it’s a hassle. But I took it in the end: changed all the cards, papers, IDs. Now I’ve gotten used to my new last name and feel it even suits my first name better.

It’s been 6 months since the divorce, yet my ex is still pestering me to give up his last name. He’s even offering money. Can you imagine? I’m not changing anything! © Overheard / Ideer

For me, it’s a real challenge! I’m working on self-confidence and sociability.

I changed my environment and lifestyle. I started taking care of my health. Now I spend more time outdoors and try to avoid toxic relationships.

I’ve learned a lot, and there’s still so much more for me to learn. But now I understand that I never even dreamed of a life like this.

The most important thing is to believe in yourself.

My family wasn’t rich, and 3 years ago, I married a foreigner and moved across the ocean. Now life is vibrant, and I can afford a lot more. But every time I experience a moment of happiness, I get a bit upset, thinking about how my family or friends would react if they were with me.

How would my little niece react to the fireworks at Disneyland? Would my brother enjoy walking the streets of New York? Would my dad jump out of a plane with me? Or perhaps, would my mom sail with me on a cruise to the Bahamas?

I close my eyes and imagine their happy, excited faces, and I dream that one day I’ll show them all of this. © Overheard / Ideer

I have celiac disease. At 30, I ate poorly. At 32, I started taking care of myself. At 36, I realized that joy had returned to my eyes.

I like looking back and realizing the heights I’ve reached. But I fully understand that I can achieve even more.

The photos are taken a year apart. I felt helpless my whole life, but it’s not true. I’m very proud of myself.

A clear plan and dedication can work wonders.

A couple of years ago, I found myself in a difficult situation: a tough breakup, no job, and depression. I ended up with a lot of debts. I decided to open a credit card to pay off those debts, and then systematically pay down the card.

I took the first job I could find as a janitor, just to have some money. It was hard, but I did it! I have no debts, the credit card is paid off, and I even managed to save a little to search for a new job at my own pace. Yesterday, I signed a resignation letter, and I am so happy! © Overheard / Ideer