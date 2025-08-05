13 Times Real Life Took an Unexpectedly Dark Turn

When I was nineteen, I was walking home from the library and a cop pulled up to the curb, asking to see my ID. I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I showed it to him. After a moment of verifying that I was who my ID claimed I was, he apologized and handed me a printout of a missing teen, a couple of years younger than me. She could’ve been my identical twin. I told him that I didn’t blame him for thinking I was her.

I don’t remember her name. I was too shaken up by the picture. But I still wonder what she’s doing and if she’s okay. It was nearly twenty years ago. © lydsbane / Reddit