15+ Parents Prove That Raising a Teenager Is Even Harder Than Having a Newborn

I Canceled My Husband’s Birthday Party After Hearing What He Secretly Told My Daughter
Family & kids
2 months ago
Raising a child is undeniably a challenging job. For parents, the focus often centers on toddlers, as this demands continuous attention without breaks or time off, operating around the clock. But what about the challenges that emerge when the toddler reaches the teenage stage? Below, we handpicked 16 tweets that encapsulate the essence of parenting adolescents.
Parenting tweets never fail to bring a smile to our faces. In this article, we collected some of the most amusing ones that perfectly capture the comedic chaos of raising siblings.