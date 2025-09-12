15+ People Shared What Objects Changed Their Homes Forever

The perfect household is made up of little things that make life easier and more enjoyable. These people found such cool things that they can’t understand how they lived without them before. And now we want them, too.

“Bento lovers! This is your sign to buy a divided pan. They make cooking tomorrow’s lunch less of a hassle! Fell in love!”

“A real lifesaver for any mother”

The sink was designed for women. The faucet swings away and was designed for women to shampoo their hair or wash babies in. © ZiggyS6 / Reddit

“Just moved and this wide, shallow pantry is a game changer!”

“A gift my girlfriend bought me, it makes flat packs a piece of cake.”

This is very convenient if you wash dishes by hand. In one basin you have soapy water, in the other you rinse the plates, and in the middle you dump food leftovers.

“I bought a set of pots and the inside of them all have level markers. Had no idea when I bought them but it’s been really convenient when cooking.”

“That’s my fancy tool bag — I can fit everything.”

“My partner and I are shift workers, we’ve been meal prepping for a year now. Glass container, a game changer! This is a week’s worth of food.”

“After a recent trip to Thailand, I fitted one of these in my bathroom. It’s a bloody game changer. Why did no one tell us?”

“This alarm clock: 2 USBs, 2 outlet, and the plug is an outlet.”

These plugs allow you to plug in 2 large power cords without bending them.

This shower shows the temperature of the water.



“My shower has a hole in the glass that lets you adjust the temperature without getting your hand wet.”

“Best purchase for my house — fridge with water”

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever purchased in my entire life.”

This is a planetary mixer. You can knead dough, whisk, mix ingredients and use different attachments.

“There’s not much room for plants in a studio flat, especially if the windowsills are occupied by cats. The phytomodule has changed everything!”

“Purchasing an espresso machine was the best thing I did for my diet... and budget. 100 calories and $1 per macchiato!”

“Previously, I was spending at least $6 a day and consuming 300+ calories a drink.”

An egg timer that shows you how hard your egg is by cooking it with the egg

“I had been eyeing these for a while now but didn’t want to spend too much on one. I finally got one! I’m in love.”

“I bake my own bread and I never liked that I couldn’t slice it evenly and beautifully. But with the electric bread slicer I get 20 neat slices! And before it was only 14.”

