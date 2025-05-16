15 People Who Got Wrecked (And Lived to Laugh About It)

Emotional pain can hit way harder than a stubbed toe or a paper cut—no band-aid fixing a broken heart or bruised ego. Betrayal, embarrassment, disappointment... those things can stick with you like glitter after a craft project—forever. That’s exactly what happened to the folks in these real-life tales. But instead of letting life’s emotional sucker punches keep them down, they dusted themselves off, learned a thing or two, and came out wiser.

  • Had a presentation in college. I dressed fairly nicely for it and had a white handkerchief in my back pocket. Got a little sweaty so I pulled the handkerchief out of my back pocket. It wasn’t a handkerchief. It was a pair of white underwear. © dinizio / Reddit
  • When I was 13 I made a fake MSN account pretending to be one of those conversation bots. I added my crush and pretended to “predict his future”, which of course heavily hinted at eventually marrying me. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • A day before my girl’s birthday I bought 25 balloons (because she turned 25, duh). The girl lived a few blocks away from her work and had work on her birthday. At 5:30 AM on her birthday, I take the balloons to her part of the city and line her path to work with the balloons. Every half block, two to three balloons were taped to a light pole/stop sign/whathaveyou.
    Later in the day, she sends a text about how no one had ever cared about her that much to do such a thing. Five months later, she said don’t contact me again. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I went on a date with a woman from the office. I thought we had good chemistry and got along well. She couldn’t find her phone, so I tried calling it, and someone from the restaurant answered. I went back in to get it for her, and the waiter showed me I was saved in her contacts under “Free Food.” © Sol-Blackguy / Reddit
  • In the job interview, I shook the employer’s hand and said “Hi, how are you?” (exercising my assertive social skills) which would’ve been fine except that I said it at the END of the interview. © brend0ge / Reddit
  • My crush came over to my house to work on a high school project that involved the Internet. While she sat next to me, she tried to navigate to Google on my computer. Unfortunately, the address bar autofilled and took her to my last Google search—page two of results for her name. Every link had been clicked. We both just sat in silence. © rlover77887 / Reddit
  • I found out my boyfriend married another woman while still with me. We broke up approximately 11 hours ago. I discovered this by seeing a text message and then using Facebook to find her. And lo and behold, there were my beautiful boyfriend and his beautiful bride, happy at their wedding.
    We were together for 3.5 years. Apparently, he met me after they initially broke up. Then, 1.5 years into our relationship, he met up with her again and rekindled their romance without telling me anything. © hetero**otic / Reddit
  • A girl stood me up for a date. The next day I saw her in the cafeteria and didn’t want to seem like I cared or that it bothered me (it did but I wanted to just play it cool). So all I did was smile and give a little wave as I walked into a wall in front of her and all her friends. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was in high school, I created a new email account to send an anonymous love letter to a girl I liked. The problem was that my name showed up in the email header because I had registered the account with it. She asked me about the email the next day, which made me babble like an idiot for five minutes. I soon realized how stupid I had been. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • In elementary school, I pretended to speak another language. Everyone else was bilingual pretty much so I’d just make up words and I would keep a list of words I had made up definitions for so I could keep it straight. Because I was in detention copying the dictionary a lot, I used that time to make up random words for each one. I’d study the list and memorize the words just to stay believable.
    I made up and learned a language because I thought it would make me fit in. With all the time spent doing that, I could have learned an actual language. © Natelynne / Reddit
  • I was at a wedding where the best man made a toast—to the groom and his ex-wife. By accident, of course. Once he realized what he’d done, he turned green in the face. I thought he was going to pass out. © MelancholyDane481 / Reddit
  • I once asked a girl, who I hadn’t seen in months, “When are you due?” She wasn’t pregnant. I swear I really thought she was. Oooops! © vitruvian215 / Reddit
  • My friend told me he and his girlfriend broke up as an April Fools joke, my reply was: “I’m sorry. To be honest I couldn’t see you guys lasting that long anyway.” I cringe to myself every day because of this. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I split a marshmallow and stuck it to the back of a guy’s neck because I was too afraid to approach him for our date. Yep, our date. I just couldn’t think of what to say when I walked up. © madein***you / Reddit

