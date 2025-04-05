15 People Who Shouldn’t Be Left Alone With Gadgets

You know those people who turn a simple TV remote into a high-stakes puzzle? Or the ones who “fix” a printer by aggressively pressing random buttons until it beeps in surrender? Some folks just aren’t meant to be left alone with gadgets—and for the safety of devices everywhere, we need to talk about them.

1. “My wife washed my USB drive because it was ’sticky’.”

2. “Today my uncle showed me his phone, asking me ’Why does it look wrong?’”

3. “Her: my MacBook Pro is running hot. Inside the fan: ant colony.”

4. “Customer states MacBook Pro has poor battery life and wobbles 6 months after third-party repair.”

5. “I don’t think I had to wash that.”

6. “Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger.”

7. “My little brother’s phone... I wonder what did he do...”

8. “Someone asked if this is repairable.”

9. “So you think you’ve worked on some dirty computers before, eh?”

10. “My sister was putting on her make up in front of a window and the mirror she was using burnt a hole in her screen.”

11. “Some of my keys aren’t working. I don’t know why.”

12. “Is this repairable?”

13. “How my friend uses his phone.”

14. “Why is there a pillow in my ipad?”

15. “I was wondering why my phone wasn’t charging.”