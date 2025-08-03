15 People Who Were Brave Enough to Leave Their Jobs and Follow Their Dreams

Leaving the safe but usually boring office job is not easy, but more and more people do it to follow their dreams. They start something completely new, which they always wanted to do, even if it means less money or irregular income. We collected some inspiring stories of people who did just that and chose a simpler yet happier life.
- I left the corporate world for several reasons: unrelenting stress, toxic people, no work-life balance, meaningless work, a joyless work environment, and politics. Second-order effects on relationships, mental and physical health. I started a small business focusing on English-language education, corporate training, and publishing educational books. Fulfilled a life-long dream to work for myself, do work which I find meaningful, have plenty of time for hobbies, sports, and recover my health. gerhardsymons / Reddit
- Moved from the legal sector into the civil service, best decision I ever made. I was a stress head too. Now I have an amazing work-life balance. I don’t take any stress home with me. Could see myself here for the rest of my life. Although I would love to start my own business at some point. Unknown author / Reddit
- I quit my office job in the US, sold my stuff, and moved to Thailand. Best decision ever. nectarbribe85 / Reddit
“7 months ago, I quit my Walmart job to become a jeweler, and I’m entirely self-taught. Yesterday, I finished my most complicated work yet: a ring I call ‘The Reactor’. It’s a ring made with Manhattan Project shield glass and Trinitite nuclear glass.”
“It’s been 3 months since I quit the day job for art. I’m still kicking! Here is my art.”
“I’m almost 40. I was a front end web developer for a small corporation. It was a good job, but the endless full days at the computer really started to get me down. I quit my job 4 years ago to take pretty pictures like this.”
“I quit my job a year ago and started flipping motorcycles, it’s become a real passion for me.”
“The joy shoots from her facial area! My wife was able to quit her job to pursue a homemade soap biz!”
- I left and started my own pet sitting and dog walking business. 10/10 would do again :) If you can manage it, one of the best ways to leave is to start living at a lower price point and aggressively save before leaving. This gives you a financial cushion to reduce stress and helps you realize you may not need that big salary. I cut my income in half, but I do not notice a difference in my quality of life. alexsklut / Reddit
- Teaching! I worked just 4.5 yrs in corporate, and it about killed me, literally. Chest pains, hair turned almost completely grey. Hated it. I love teaching now, and I don’t see myself doing anything else for the foreseeable future. readsalotman / Reddit
- Next month, I will turn 30. I have worked in management and law practically all my life, but I have long wanted to try myself in cooking. I was discouraged, I listened, and I was afraid. And then I realized that my every morning starts in tears and depression.
Tomorrow is my last day at work. Suddenly, my CV (I’m looking for a job as a cook) has proved very popular, despite my lack of experience. I bet on a small venue, where they are ready to hire me immediately.
In childhood, I dreamed of wearing a police uniform, but it did not work out. It left me frustrated for a very long time. Now I’m going to wear a chef’s uniform. Why not? © Riful / Pikabu
“I quit my job to be an artist and it somehow worked.”
“I’ve spent 4 years designing this board game and just quit my engineering job to go all-in. Cheers!”
“I quit my job, and now I have time to chase the flowers. Superbloom at Carrizo Plains National Monument, California”
“Quit my corporate job. Sold my startup. Now I’m launching my first ever board game on Kickstarter.”