15 Stories That Prove Some Memories Are Impossible to Delete

20 hours ago
Life is full of events. Some of them are forgotten in just a few hours or even minutes. For instance, people often find themselves standing blankly in front of the fridge, wondering, “Why did I come here?” But then, there are other events that stay with us forever.

These might be unexpected surprises, someone’s absurd behavior, or simply little moments with loved ones. It’s memories like these that shape our experiences.

  • We have a piano in our commons on campus and every few days I sit down and play for 10-15 minutes.
    One day I’m doing my thing and when I get done, this guy comes up to me and he says, “Hey man, great job! I love listening to you play.” And I say, “Thanks, dude, I appreciate you saying that.” And he says back, “Yeah, I actually just broke up with my girlfriend because she wanted to leave and I wanted to stay and listen to you play.”
    That was an awkward moment for sure. I told him that was a bad idea but he just shrugged it off and left. I was laughing all the way to my next class. © sheepishmenorah / Reddit
  • I was always a shy introvert and when I went off to high school I made it a goal to do one thing during my 4 years there that would force me out of my comfort zone.
    I ended up trying out for the cheerleading team. I was definitely not the type to get up in front of a crowd and cheer. The tryouts involved performing a personally choreographed dance, which was no issue as I had some dance background. They allowed those who wanted to try out to perform their dances in groups, but since I had no friends I did it alone.
    I was so damn nervous but I did it and I made the team! The rest of my high school experience pretty much sucked but that one thing made me really proud of myself. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • While in line at the supermarket checkout, a middle-aged French woman closely examined my grocery basket. She eventually gathered the courage to ask how I use kefir. I calmly replied that I drink it during the day.
    She was absolutely flabbergasted and ran off. I had to shout after her that you can also make pancakes with it. Well, now she has to live with that information. © saracco.olga
  • My mom’s friend lives abroad. They used to be wealthy, but then they lost their fortune. The friend started working as a cleaner for a man with a child.
    On her first day, he accused her of stealing a necklace and demanded it back. A couple of days later, he found it himself and begged her to come back. How did he explain this?
    “My son got used to you, he’s crying and only wants you as a nanny; you’re leaving him all alone.” He got used to her in just one day. She didn’t return. © Overheard / Ideer
  • It was my first weekend in the dorm when I stepped out of my room to go to the toilet at like 3 a.m. Usually the bright lights in the hallway are on all night, and when I stepped out of my room, literally every single light went off one after the other, like dominos, until it reached me at the end of the hall. I went back to my room and told my roomie I could hold it until the morning. © DSJ0ne0f0ne / Reddit
  • During my student years, I worked as a waitress at an ordinary club. Two men had dinner and when it was time to settle the bill, one of them discreetly slipped money into my hand saying, “I can see you need it.”
    I unfolded it later, and it was quite a large sum! I was shocked! And he didn’t try to flirt with me or anything like that. And I really did need it — I gave it to my mom to pay off a debt. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My 3rd grade class had a “reading loft.” It was a pretty good sized “fort” (probably taking up 1/3 of the classroom) covered in carpet and had lots of cool places to hang out if you wanted to read. The teacher incentivized us to finish work early so we could grab a book and head to the “reading loft” so we didn’t have to hang out at our desks being bored. © GreenSalsa96 / Reddit
  • It’s midnight, I’m at home, when suddenly I hear, “Your soup is ready.” I almost turned gray from fear. Then I realized it was the new multicooker I bought a week ago. But I hadn’t cooked any soup!
    I approach it, open it, and there really is soup, or rather some scary slop. And then I remember that I actually did cook soup: threw in vegetables, meat, poured water, and set it on a timer to be ready by midnight. But the thing is, that was a week ago!
    Apparently, I messed up the date and it just stood in the multicooker for a week, getting moldy before cooking. And I completely forgot about that multicooker, being totally absorbed in work. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • A guy was going to propose to me. He’s not much of a spy, so I knew the details in advance. On the big day, I got prepared with a hairstyle and manicure.
    As I approached the restaurant, out jumps my boyfriend, eyes wild. He grabs my hand and pulls me, “Run, quickly!” I’m in shock, wobbling after him in heels as we dash into the park.
    And there, lights are twinkling on the trees, and our friends are there with music. My boyfriend stops, gets down on one knee, and holds out a ring. It turns out this clever guy intentionally leaked some details so I’d be ready, but still managed to surprise me.
  • My mom has always been a good cook, and I often helped her in the kitchen when I was little. She taught me how to cook with soul.
    My most cherished memory is us making an apple pie together. We would take dough smelling of vanilla and cinnamon, and carefully cut out circles. Mom taught me how to make the right shape and unique flavorful filling, and then we baked it to a golden crust.
    This simple recipe became a symbol of our family’s bond and warmth. Today, when I make this pie, I feel my mom’s tenderness and love, even if she’s far away. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • In 8th grade, the math teacher gave my son a D for the quarter. I was called to the principal’s office. We sat there, and the principal started talking about how my son couldn’t afford to study like that. But when she asked what excuse we had, my son slammed a certificate and a medal for taking second place at the city math competition, which he received a few days ago, on her desk. The principal was stunned, apparently unable to comprehend how a student with a D became a prizewinner at the city competition. Then, without another word, she let us go, and a couple of weeks later, that math teacher was fired. © Vladimir Erokhin / Dzen
  • At that time, I was still studying and decided to go work as a nanny abroad in the summer. The host family accused me of stealing jewelry, and 3 weeks later, I was deported from the country. I only found out at the airport that it was the eldest son who had taken the mother’s jewelry. No apologies were given. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I once dragged my husband into a jewelry store. As we entered, the saleswoman greeted him with a warm smile, as if they were old friends. Then she suddenly asked me, “Did the ring fit?” I was caught off guard — I hadn’t received any new rings. My husband froze too.
    Then the saleswoman sighed, “Oh, excuse me, I confused you! We had a customer who looks just like you. He bought an engagement ring, and he told such a romantic story!”
  • I worked as a consultant in an electronics store. One day, my jealous now ex-boyfriend decided to follow me and was crawling around the store in a huge oven box. Seriously, what was he hoping for? That I wouldn’t notice a giant box following me around?
    But that’s not all. The workers placed another oven on top of that box, and my boyfriend got a bit squashed. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • In 4th grade, my math teacher called my parents to school because I was struggling with math. But my grandmother showed up instead. She entered the classroom, and I was left outside the door. There were exclamations and laughter from the classroom — I leaned against the door, but it was hard to hear anything.
    My grandmother came out about 30 minutes later, in a good mood, saying long goodbyes. It turned out the teacher had taught both my mom and uncle. She remembered them well and recognized my grandmother.
    They just had a chat. They forgot about me. My math eventually improved, more or less, and I ended up knowing it well enough to get a B. © Svetlana S. / Dzen

