20 People Who Prove Time and Age Are Just Numbers

Time flies on fleet wings, they say, and they are right. But as the years go by, love tends to get a glow up, as it is obvious from these beautiful and evocative images shared by many Redditors. Scroll down to see how a picture can be worth a thousand words of love.

1. “In 1980, a coworker set me up on a blind date, with his daughter. We’ll celebrate our 43rd soon.”

She had broken up with her significant other and was in the dumps. He had a picture he showed me and she was lovely. We married two years later, have 3 great kids and life is great. © dssorg4 / Reddit

Coworker Dad playing Cupid and absolutely nailing it. Legend. © FrostySenator / Reddit

2. “Ten years later, three of my best-girlfriends-turned-bridesmaids, recreated our favorite photo together at my wedding this past Sunday!”

3. “Till now, and back then”

4. “35 years ago and now. The only thing that still fits is the veil.”

5. “My siblings and I recreated our children’s photo 27 years later.”

6. “My wife and I 30 years ago and now. My wife is 52 years old, I am 54.”

Your wife is a vampire! She has not aged. © f1lth4f1lth / Reddit

7. “My parents in 1979 (ages 19 and 18) and in 2025 (ages 65 and 64).”

8. “My sweetheart before and after, I told her that she is the most beautiful girl in the world.”

9. “2014 — 2025”

10. “Catalina, 25 years apart.”

11. “We’ve been friends for 20 years.”

12. “17 years of marriage today so we decided to try and recreate one of our favorite wedding pics!”

This is now:

At our wedding, 17 years ago:

13. “My wife and I at her high school prom, and then in 2023. Married for 27.5 years now.”

Bro, do you plan on aging at some point? © rwags2024 / Reddit

14. “Best friend at 10, 17 and 29 years old.”

15. “My wife and I with our first cat in 1986, and our first dog a couple of years back.”

16. “34 years today. Happily married since 1991.”

17. “My wife and I from 17 to 37.”

Beautiful couple. Your wife looks like Mandy Moore! © ZeusIsAGoose / Reddit

18. “10 years and 3 kids later.”

How did you age backwards? Or did the photos get flipped? © SadieMaraS****** / Reddit

You are like those pictures that come in the frames when you buy them. © Allmyexesliveintx333 / Reddit

19. “My grandmother in 1968, and then in 2024.”

I don’t mean to alarm you, but I think your grandmother might be a vampire... She hasn’t aged a bit! Gorgeous! © simeggy / Reddit

20. “My wife and me at age 20 and at age 58. Still having a blast with each other.”

I hope my future looks like this! © angelbcbyxoxo / Reddit