15+ Thrifty Fashionistas Who Upcycled Old Outfits Into Chic Looks

As fast fashion becomes increasingly popular, many people impulsively spend money on cheaply priced items rather than on necessities. They spend carelessly as if there’s no tomorrow when it comes to buying clothes. However, a significant number of people choose to buy second-hand items, appreciating the quality, or they recycle their old clothes into new pieces. These people created masterpieces that even the stores can’t offer.

1. “Coat I made for my wife for Burlesque.”

2. “I sewed some roses on my black high-tops.”

3. “Quilted vest for a friend made from handkerchiefs.”

4. “I made the Tate Romper!”

5. “Reversible denim vest made from old jeans.”

6. “My favorite outfit I made for a music festival.”

7. “Finally got to make the denim set I’ve had envisioned since February.”

8. “So happy with my first try at a dress.”

9. “Made a sleeveless dress to wear to watch a tennis tournament.”

10. “Button Short sleeve made from thrifted lace curtain.”

11. “I tried to recreate a top from an AI-generated image.”

12. “Finished my Bardon dress!!”

13. Upcycled a thrifted vintage 1980’s set.

14. “Vintage dress from an old bedsheet and pattern!”

15. “Made a thing!! Simplicity 8161 and 8162 for a renn faire.”

16. "First time making a dress! I’ll be wearing this for my wedding in October."

So you’re quitting your day job and becoming a dressmaker, right? © ImaginaryVacation708 / Reddit

17. "Made myself and husband matching outfits for the Bridgerton Ball!"