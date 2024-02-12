15 Times People Reveal Harsh Truths That Haunt Them Forever

Curiosities
day ago

It’s common to think we understand something or someone deeply, but a sudden unveiling of a concealed truth can completely overturn our assumptions and redefine our viewpoints. The individuals highlighted in our collection underwent extraordinary and occasionally disquieting revelations about a family member, their residence, or their ordinary belongings, resulting in a deep and enduring change in their existence.

  • One morning my wife found a note in our kitchen that read “I was in your house.” It’s been over 4 years and we still don’t know if it was a friend messing with us or some creeper. The dogs were immediately fired. © dishragcologne / Reddit
  • I found a very sentimental little doll that had been missing for over 15 years. It had never been in our house (owned for 10 years) and since it was lost, we had been through two moves, devastated when it was gone. It fell out of a cabinet on me shortly after my husband suddenly died. I was beyond happy to have it back because it meant so much to me, but I freaked wondering how it got in a cabinet I use all day every day to fall on my head at 11 pm. © FenceGirl / Reddit
  • Last year, we bought a small place from an old woman (who has since died). We’ve been renovating the place, and we’ve found dozens of super-long, beige, fake fingernails all over the place. Behind baseboards, in all of the carpets and flowerbeds, in vents, buried in the cement cracks in the driveway, and in a lot of the cupboards. Sometimes, I’ll find them in places I’ve looked at hundreds of times; it’s creepy. © nersee / Reddit
  • I went to get the mail, which takes all of 2 minutes so I didn’t lock my door. I come back and 2 girls and 1 guy are sitting around my table chatting and drinking my beer. They looked at me and asked if I was another friend of Steve.
    I don’t remember my exact response, but I found out they were going to their buddy Steve’s place, but they got the wrong building and wound up at my place. Steve was on a beer run so they let themselves in.
    Nice enough people and I hung out with them a few times after that, but I make sure to lock my door these days. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • My parents were renovating some rooms in our house when they first moved in a couple of decades ago. They knocked down a wall, and inside, they found an unharmed picture from the 1920s. It’s a framed portrait of a young man. No clue who he is or why it was on the wall. © lolkdontcare / Reddit
  • I had a friend in high school who started dating this girl who had the same last name as him. Turns out she was his half-sister and his dad was raising two families he kept secret from each other.
    © Unknown user / Reddit
  • During freshman year at school, I found a cherry tomato in my bed even though I don’t eat salad and certainly not tomatoes of the traditional or cherry varieties. To this day, I wonder how on earth it got there. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • When I moved out, I grabbed a suitcase from my parents’ closet. Inside were three of the same lovies (stuffed animals) I had grown up with. I also had another one in my bedroom. My parents had bought four of the same lovies and just cycled through them my entire life. When I walked downstairs and my dad saw them all in my hands, he said, “You were never supposed to know.” © vaunge-sousw**** / Reddit
  • My family moved into a nice 70-year-old house a while back. The house has a laundry chute from the 2nd floor to the basement, with an opening in the kitchen as well. Directly under the basement opening was the biggest, gnarliest stack of used tin cans and bottles. Apparently, the former owners were too lazy for recycling and just used it as a garbage chute for 30 years. © fuwafuwafuwa / Reddit
  • One time, I found a French-inspired powdered wig in my closet that I had NEVER seen before in my life. Safe to say, I am still really confused. © psychoplatap*s / Reddit
  • When I was in middle school, I moved away to another state and graduated from high school there. After I had graduated, I was at my mom’s house for a cookout, and my nephews and niece were playing far in the backyard where there were a bunch of trees and bushes. My sister called out to me and asked why I had carved my name into the tree. I was confused and walked over to see my nickname “SAM” carved into the back of the tree. I don’t think she believed me, but I never carved that into the tree, and I wonder who did. It thoroughly creeped me out as well. © Samanthugalicious / Reddit
  • A friend had a DNA test done, and the results said she had a ton of siblings and cousins, which is weird because she had one brother, another adopted brother, and no cousins. Turns out her mom was having trouble getting pregnant, so she went to see a well-renowned specialist and then became pregnant. But all this doctor did was take some of the husband’s sperm and mix it with his own, and then they would get pregnant. So he fathered a ton of children, many of whom probably still don’t know. © Asthma_Enthusiast / Reddit
  • I was pregnant with our second child, and my fingers got too swollen for my wedding ring, which, at the time, was a plain gold band that belonged to my mother. I took it off while riding in the car, and my mom put it in her wallet. Later, she looked in her wallet to give it back, and it was gone.
    Fast-forward nearly a year later, I walk into the kitchen, and something shiny catches my eye. I look down, and right in the middle of the floor is my ring. I’m very happy I found it, but it still weirds me out to this day. © luna_777 / Reddit
  • When I first joined Facebook years ago, I searched for my name just for fun. I found a woman with the same name as me, who looked almost identical to me. The weird thing is that she’s Black, and I’m White, but we are total face twins. I friended her, and we were Facebook friends for years until I decided to leave the platform. I miss her. © OfficeChairHero / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I used to figure skate competitively. Every time I competed, my mom would give me a fake flower. I kept these flowers in a vase in my room.
    One day, I noticed a ragged white silk rose in the vase. I had never seen it before, and it stood out as being older and more poorly made than the ones my mom had gotten me. I asked her about it, and she said she’d never seen it before either.
    For a long time, young me believed that it was put there somehow by the spirits of my maternal grandparents (who died when I was a baby). © therearenodogs / Reddit

Unearthing mysterious revelations can wield profound effects, especially when they involve our close relatives. The shocking discoveries these people have made about their family members continue to leave them completely astonished to this very day.

Preview photo credit Asthma_Enthusiast / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads