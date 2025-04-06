15 Times We Need a Comparison to Truly Appreciate the Difference

The world around us is changing at such a rapid pace that we sometimes don’t notice how everything around us is changing, even ourselves. It is only when you compare 2 pictures “before” and “after” that you suddenly realize how much things have changed. But change is not always a reason for nostalgia, because sometimes it makes us and the world around us better. Some people have mastered the art of design and transformed their homes beyond recognition, cats and dogs have blossomed in caring hands, and we have become a little wiser and more confident.
“Store bought beef vs grass fed beef from the local butcher”
“We bought a run-down flat. After 3 years and 3 months, it’s unrecognizable.”
“18 to 32. Went from hating and neglecting myself to loving and nurturing myself. Took a long time but I’m glad to be here!”
“Lost 40 pounds. I weigh 105 pounds now.”
“The shelter vet said it was the worst case of mange and malnutrition that they had ever seen. 6 months later, she looks like this.”
“I recently lost 170 pounds. Took me 2.5 years.”
“Okay, I’ll show you my cat.”
“We’ve been friends since 2001. We all have families and kids now. But we still keep in touch. They’re the coolest guys in the world. I’m the only girl in the picture.”
“He was found on the road a few months ago and was brought to me in a very poor condition.”
“My smile before and after dental correction.”
“It’s only a year apart.”
“Our bathroom before and after renovation”
“I promise you she’s the same dog! Even my jaw dropped when her adopters sent us the pool piсture.”
“A girl said she’d come over, so I just did a quick vacuum.”