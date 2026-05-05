16 Pedicure Trends to Keep Your Feet Ready for Summer 2026
Summer pedicure season is dominating nail salons and these nail colors are taking over. From gel pedicure classics to bold nail designs — these 16 nail ideas in gel nail polish prove that the hottest nail trends are already here and unstoppable.
Coral pedicure
This shade feels like warm sand and ocean breeze combined into one color, even though some might call it boring. It looks bright yet soft, especially beautiful on sun-kissed skin. In spring—summer 2026, coral is returning as a symbol of effortless summer energy.
White pedicure
Clean white always creates a sense of freshness and perfect grooming. It highlights the tan beautifully and works with any summer footwear. While some might call it boring, in 2026, it remains a quiet luxury essential for minimalist beauty lovers.
Grape pedicure
Deep purple tones resemble ripe grapes under summer sunlight. The color adds depth and a touch of mystery to an otherwise simple look. It’s a stylish alternative for those who want something bold but elegant.
Pearl pedicure
A soft pearlescent glow makes nails look like polished seashells. The subtle shimmer changes with light, creating a delicate, glowing effect. This is one of the most feminine and timeless trends for 2026.
Natural beige pedicure
This shade closely matches natural skin tones, creating a clean and effortless appearance. It enhances the feeling of well-groomed simplicity without drawing too much attention. In 2026, it’s a core part of the “clean aesthetic” movement.
Cherry pedicure
A rich cherry red brings a juicy, vibrant touch to any summer look. It feels energetic and confident without being overwhelming. This shade is often seen as a small but powerful style statement.
Micro fruit nail art pedicure
Tiny fruit illustrations turn each nail into a miniature summer scene. The design feels playful yet carefully detailed, like small pieces of art. It may seem like too much, but in 2026, it adds a fun and creative twist to pedicure trends.
Bold lemon pedicure
A bright lemon shade instantly adds a burst of sunshine to your look. It feels playful, fresh, and perfect for summer days in the city or on vacation. In 2026, it’s one of the most eye-catching seasonal colors.
Pink shimmer pedicure
Soft pink with delicate shimmer creates a glowing, almost radiant effect. The sparkle catches sunlight in a subtle, elegant way. It’s ideal for romantic and feminine summer styles.
Translucent blue pedicure
This airy blue shade resembles clear shallow water under sunlight. It feels light, refreshing, and incredibly minimal. In spring—summer 2026, it represents effortless cool elegance.
Coffee pedicure
Warm coffee tones feel cozy yet surprisingly sophisticated for summer. They create a grounded, expensive-looking neutral alternative. This shade is becoming a quiet favorite in modern minimalist beauty.
French pedicure
A classic French design updated with an ultra-thin, refined tip. It looks clean, modern, and incredibly neat without overpowering the nails. In 2026, this is a new version of timeless elegance.
Sea wave color pedicure
A mix of blue and green tones inspired by moving ocean water. It feels fresh, dynamic, and naturally calming at the same time. This shade is perfect for a vacation-ready summer look.
Classic red pedicure
Red remains one of the most powerful and timeless beauty choices, though for some it may feel old. It instantly elevates any look and adds confidence without effort. In 2026, it continues to define classic femininity.
Frosted effect pedicure
A cool, slightly matte finish creates the look of delicate frost on nails. It feels unexpected for summer, which makes it even more fashionable. This contrast trend is gaining attention in 2026.
Minimal green leaf design pedicure
Fine green leaf details on a neutral base create a soft, nature-inspired aesthetic. The design is subtle, clean, and beautifully minimal. It reflects the growing popularity of quiet, organic beauty.
These nail colors are dominating for a reason. Book the nail salon, choose the gel nail polish, and let the pedicure do exactly what summer pedicures are supposed to do.
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