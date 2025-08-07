16 Photos That Can Make Your Inner Perfectionist Purr With Happiness
Many of us have our inner perfectionist — someone who enjoys perfectly arranged books, smooth lines and perfect matches. We decided to make a feast for this perfectionist and put together photos with perfect lines, colors and shapes that you want to revisit again and again.
And in the bonus section, you will find a visual “before” and “after,” which will make your soul rejoice.
“My dogs rest in perfect symmetry.”
- Are you sure there are two of them, not one? © fluffy_samoyed / Reddit
Even a plate can break perfectly.
And these 2 yams seem to have found each other.
3 airplanes flew through the same point and this is what happened.
The dew on the points of the strawberry leaves.
- I’ve been having kind of a crappy day, but this has really improved it, thank you. © redwolf1219 / Reddit
“Our neighbors’ balcony and their Ficus named Ben are perfectly aligned with the horizon.”
“This flower is from my mom’s garden.”
“Found 2 pebbles on the lake shore and one of them fits perfectly into the other.”
“Just look how my dad keeps his tools.”
“Cat tipped over a flower pot.”
This salmon is so tightly wrapped in clingfilm that it seems as if there is no clingfilm at all.
“I look at it and it makes me happy to see how my nails match the cherry.”
- There are only 2-3 such perfect coincidences in life. © vVWARLOCKVvv / Reddit
Almost perfect
“I opened a yoghurt and achieved the impossible.”
Look at the gradient on this plant.
“This rock looks so delicious that while I was photographing it, my phone automatically applied the ’Food’ setting to it.”
Bonus: the “before” and “after” that makes my soul happy.
“I showed up at a client’s place, and they said, ’One of our cameras stopped working, not sure why — can you fix it?’ I took a look... and was stunned.
My first thought was, ’Man, it’d be easier to just burn it all.’ I wiggled a few wires, and it started working again.
But I couldn’t bring myself to charge them for that kind of fix. Figured if I’m gonna do it, I’ll do it right. So I did, and maybe I am a bit of a perfectionist.”
So, is your inner perfectionist happy? Which photo gave you the most aesthetic pleasure? Share in the comments which of these shots was your favorite, and don’t forget to tell us what little things make your life perfectly beautiful!
