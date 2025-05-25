16 Tattoo Artists Who Transformed People’s Scars Into Outstanding Tattoos

“Pavel is 37 years old. On May 29, 2021, he had a horrific accident, after which he spent weeks in a coma. After the accident, the doctors did a tremendous job: they restored his face and various functions of the body. When Paul finally lost his eye, he was faced with the question: what to do with this emptiness? That’s when the doctors mentioned me, saying that I specialize in dermopigmentation.

For me, it was a serious challenge. I’ve been helping people with scars for years, making realistic body features. But the eye is one of the most difficult tasks in terms of volumetric illusion because you need to achieve the effect of ‘indentation’ on a flat surface. Plus, Pavel’s skin is transplanted, scarred, with its own sensitivity and unpredictable behavior of pigments. But I decided that if anyone should do it, it should be me.”