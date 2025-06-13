16 Times Neighbours Pushed Too Far and Got Exactly What They Deserved

20 hours ago

Most of us dream of a peaceful home—but all it takes is one noisy neighbor, a messy yard, or a 5 a.m. leaf blower to turn that dream into a daily headache. Some of the people in these stories found themselves dealing with neighbors who tested their patience—but instead of losing their cool, they got clever. Others just chimed in with their advice. These tales of sneaky (but perfectly legal) revenge might just inspire you to keep your calm and get even.

  • Bee hives. Perfectly legal where I live, have had them for over 10 years. They are no bother to anyone and most of my neighbors love them (good for their gardens and free honey). Neighbour who moved in 5 years ago has a problem with them apparently. She has called the council and police too many times to count, and they say the same thing, it’s legal, they’re not annoying anyone, and the bees were there first.

    She tried to take matters into her own hands and jumped the fence in the middle of the night with a can of fly spray. Was very dark so she accidentally jumped into my neighbor’s yard instead. Their very large guard dogs chased her, and she pretty much destroyed their gardens, boat, and shed and smashed the windows in their car trying to get away from them. When the police arrived, she admitted that she had tried to poison my bees but got the wrong yard. She tried to sue me, “If I wasn’t trying to poison her bees none of this would have happened”. Cops and lawyer laughed at her.

    The bees are still there. When I hand out free honey around the neighborhood every few months, I always make sure she is around watching me and then intentionally don’t give her any.
    © Tassiebar***** / Reddit
  • Our upstairs neighbors when I was in middle school made a ton of noise every night around 9pm—moving furniture, arguing at top volume, slamming doors, etc. So, my mom always had me practice my tuba under the noisy neighbor’s bedroom before school in the morning.
    © thejrush13 / Reddit
  • My previous neighbor was the worst person I’ve ever lived next to. I got passive revenge one day by deciding to fertilize my yard with that stinky fishy liquid formula when I noticed he was having all his mates over for a barbecue.
    © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Put up a HAM radio antenna. Ugly as anything, and generally legally allowed.
    © Sokobanky / Reddit
  • My neighbor had a super annoying son, and his friends were constantly running over into our yard and breaking stuff. We have a dog named Molly. Every time she had to poop, I’d put her on a leash and walk over to the edge of the property line so she could drop off some ’presents’ for the kid.

    Finally, the bratty kid had his bratty friends over for a bratty birthday party and his parents sent them all outside to play and of course they were running over into our yard. Got 3 or 4 of the little stinkers with Molly’s droppings. After that they never came into our yard again. Molly got belly rubs and a hamburger that night.
    © rhett342 / Reddit
  • Be overly friendly. Every time you see them drop whatever you’re doing to go talk to them. Ask their advice on even the simplest of things, let them know all your problems. Act like they are your new best friends.
    © Ddowns5454 / Reddit
  • Security lights. The brighter the better. If you’re not blinding your neighbors with the force of 1000 suns, you’re doing it wrong.
    © ***_finger / Reddit
  • Every Saturday, our neighbor mowed his lawn at 6:30am. Every. Single. Saturday. When I asked him to start later, he practically laughed in my face. Well, if that was how he was going to be, I wasn’t going to take the high road. So, I began documenting the one thing he didn’t want anyone to see.

    The poor guy was on a bit of a fitness journey, but probably the most embarrassing fitness journey known to man. He had a thing for 80s workout tapes. Every night at 8 he would don his lycra bodysuit and do these hilarious dance/aerobic exercises in front of his TV and, to my delight, his living room window.

    Just before July 4th, some kids were setting off firecrackers on the street, so I decided to record it and send a complaint to the neighborhood group chat. I didn’t really care, but it happened to be around 8pm and I saw a window of opportunity. The whole neighborhood got my video and guess who was in the background in his Lycra bodysuit, jiving away to 80s jams? He didn’t stop mowing the lawn, but he did start closing his curtains. I still count it as a win.
  • Find their phone number, go to every car dealership (online) within 100-mile radius and put their info in.
    © Fieldbricks33 / Reddit
  • Throw peanuts on their roof and gutters. The squirrels will drive them nuts.
    © V**doo330 / Reddit
  • Crows. Start feeding crows and playing crow noises to draw them to your area. They may even start bringing you gifts in return. I even read on another sub reddit that they were diving and cawing at neighbors when they’d come onto their lawn, and another one where they saved an old man when he had fallen down and got hurt, they went ballistic and alerted everyone.
    © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Subscribe to ’Yachting Magazine’ or ’Cottage Life’ or something like that. Have it under your name but misaddressed to their house... They will be gutted to know your secret life when they have to walk it back to you every month.

    When they hand it over say something like, “Oh right, thanks! I really gotta get that fixed!”
    © idmowthat1 / Reddit
  • My neighbor two houses down is super loud and has a bunch of annoying kids and a dog just as loud as him. He also thinks that he owns the street and alley.

    The other day I come out to find a pretty large rubber basket ball hoop attached to my fence but hanging on the alley side. I waited till there was no more light or sound on their end and took down the hoop, and installed it on my patio where they can see it from their yard.

    Now my husband and I constantly and obnoxiously play with the bright orange kid-size basketball hoop while staring at them. They haven’t said a thing yet.
    © tiptaptoe123 / Reddit
  • Get a pair of Chocolate Labs and leave them outside so they can bark all day. Wait, that’s what my neighbors have done...
    © dufferdude / Reddit
  • Change your SSID (Wi-Fi network name) to match your neighbors. Additionally, find the channel that their Wi-Fi is operating on and manually choose that. My neighbor usually keeps restarting his router until I give it a rest. You can see his network disappear, reappear, disappear, reappear. Timing is everything. Use it wisely.
    © Boring_Material_Dude / Reddit
  • Use old toilets as pots for flowers and other plants. It’s legal and serves as a “habitat” for the plants. It will lower their property value without ever touching their house.
    © nick180 / Reddit

Living next to someone difficult can be exhausting—but as these stories show, a little creativity can go a long way. And if you thought your neighbors were bad, wait until you see the ones in this list.

