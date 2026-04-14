12 Moments That Prove We Can Still Choose Kindness Even When We’re Falling Apart

It was on that day when I thought that I would score 100 marks in Maths.But due to tension, overthinking and the for the lengthy paper,I was forgetting the formulas which I remembered very well before the exams.After coming home,when I was crying,I thought that they will scold me but I was really surprised to hear from my parents that it was just an exam,there will be many other exams in the upcoming years and if I cry like this then what I will then.Their kindness really helped me a lot for the upcoming exam and I will remember this forever🩷.