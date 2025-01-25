16 Times Reality Played Tricks on Us

When we wake up, we never really know what the day has in store for us. And that was definitely the case for the 16 heroes in this article. Let’s take a look at what surprising twists and turns fate had waiting for them.

1. “I bought a bra, didn’t notice this till I checked it at home.”

2. “I just opened a pack of sliced cheddar and it has clear fingerprints.”

3. “One glass of my glasses seems to be under a lot more stress than the other one.”

4. “Sorting through Grandma’s belongings before they are sold or donated and found a uranium glass swan.”

5. “My dog’s ramen cup toy had a flavor packet toy inside it.”

6. “My new couch came with an empty box.”

7. “I found a sour patch child in my Swedish fish.”

8. “This barfing Lego guy that came with my son’s new set.”

9. “Tea shipment used the scraps from tea bags as box filler.”

10. “My slippers blend in with my rug pretty well.”

11. “These toffee blocks came with a tiny little axe.”

12. “This wrapper inside of my ice cream cone.”

13. “All the water in my pan is boiling except in the space between the sausages.”

14. “Put $10 in a vending machine, got back 5 different $1 coins.”

15. “Somebody forgot their shoe on the platform today.”

16. “This can of Japanese lemon sour has an actual lemon slice in it.”