17 Coworkers Who Took Everyone by Surprise

Coworkers often become our good friends. But sometimes we come across such unbelievable personalities that we want to tell everyone about them. Like the stories in this article.

“My coworker decided he wanted a standing desk.”

“My coworker changed our intern’s background to the Blue Screen of Death when he forgot to lock his workstation before taking a bathroom break. Many unnecessary reboots took place before he figured out the ‘problem.’”

“Coworker kept taking my hole punch... Well, not anymore.”

Morning irritant

I work in a small office, and I’m very quiet in the morning, since I’m not a morning person. I’m usually fine for the first couple of minutes because I may be by myself in our department’s office, and then when my coworker comes in, I almost instantly get annoyed. Right after he sits down, he busts open a big bag of chips, and the bag crinkles so much, and he’s just downing these chips and I can hear all the chewing and crunching. © hvrri-cxne / Reddit

“My coworker always sits like this in my work truck.”

“My coworker decided to prank us, so we exacted our revenge.”

“My coworker treats the office like her home. I have to clean up after her all the time.”

“My coworker’s tea mug. Is this normal behavior? Refuses to let it be washed...”

Coworkers who think only of themselves

My coworkers threw out my feminine hygiene products I kept in the office for emergencies because “we’re all menopausal.” Meanwhile, I am 21 years old, and my period suddenly started. © kdtheclowngirl / Reddit

“Someone kept drinking my milk from the office fridge, so I’ve made a lock for the milk bottle.”

“A friend’s coworker likes to take stealth box naps at work.”

Good deeds don’t always get repaid.

I got a job 6 months ago, and at the same time a female employee came out of maternity leave. The child is not even 3 years old, naturally, she immediately started to get sick. For 6 months, she was on sick leave 9 times. I always tried to understand her, I have children myself, I can’t do anything about it.

It was time to take a vacation, my coworker was the first to leave, and then I had to go, but it didn’t work out as planned! She was sick on vacation, so now she wanted to extend it. The bosses offered to postpone my vacation, but after I refused, she was asked to come back to work. And I immediately became enemy number 1 for her because of this. © Overheard / Ideer

“Our office doesn’t let us adjust the thermostat, but my coworker figured out a workaround when she’s cold.”

“How my coworkers think coat hangers should be stored:”

Work phone is for work.

“How my coworkers slice the cake:”

When a coworker knows how to surprise:

I was always puzzled by this one coworker — quiet, plain, invisible. We used to joke that her whole life was just her cat and the TV.

Then came her last day at work. We said our goodbyes, and the director, with a serious face, asked, “Do you even know who she is?” And then — curtain drop.

Turns out, she and her husband had been quietly buying up garages and stores for years, renting them out, saving every cent. And now she was off to retire on Lake Como! A villa, a boat, a garden with cypresses. Italian sunshine.

We were speechless. Since then — I swear — before judging someone by their blouse or lunchbox, I’ve been biting my tongue. Hard. © rasskazi.ot.luki