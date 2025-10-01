17 Hotels That Got 5 Stars for Their Creativity in Causing Problems

Curiosities
4 hours ago

Usually, hotels compete for the chance to provide their guests with an unforgettable vacation. Some manage to do this quite well, although not always in a “positive” way — for instance, when there’s a mirror hanging directly in front of the toilet, or when a stranger ends up in your room. However, it does make for stories to share — read them in this article.

  • I was once on vacation in Thailand. We went on a 2-day excursion and were lodged for the night in an exotic hotel on the water. The exotic part was the lack of electricity: no outlets, no Wi-Fi, light came from kerosene lamps. The beds had a special semi-transparent canopy. Naively, I was thrilled, thinking, wow, a bed with a canopy, I’ll sleep like a princess.
    So, it’s night, I need to go to the bathroom. I take the lamp and go. I did my business, stood up to press the flush button, and realized there was a huge tarantula right above the toilet! At that moment, I understood the expression “frozen in terror”: I couldn’t scream or move. With great effort, I pulled myself together and crawled back to bed, checking 500 times to make sure the canopy was securely closed.
    Later, I realized the canopy was a defense against insects. The rest of the night, I didn’t close my eyes. I made a promise to myself to never set foot in that hotel again. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
  • I was recently on a business trip. I arrived at the hotel, went into the bathroom, looked in the sink, and a cat looked back at me from the sink. At first, I didn’t get it. I thought maybe I was just sleep-deprived and imagining things. But no — there was a cat in the sink.
    While I was looking at it, it lazily stretched, crawled out of the sink, sat down next to it, and looked at me as if saying, “Fine, I’ll let you have the sink. But not for long.” In the end, I didn’t even complain, I lived 3 days in the room with the cat. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK

“View from my mom’s hotel room in Greece”

  • About 7 years ago, we went on a vacation to Spain with our friends who were wealthier than us. My husband and I had a standard room, while that family had a penthouse. Everyone went to their rooms, and then we visited them.
    We entered this 2-story apartment and smelled an awful stench! The friends said they got used to it, but my husband would become all worked up and get on everyone’s nerves until he finds the source of this “fragrance.”
    2 weeks later, on the day of departure, my husband went looking with the words, “I won’t leave until I find the source of this stench!” Within an hour, he rummaged through all the cabinets, drains, and found nothing, and then he called me from a far room. I ran in and almost fainted from the smell.
    It turns out, the previous guests of the penthouse left a chicken (!) wrapped in foil on the top shelf of the closet between 2 down comforters to keep it warm. We checked when the guests had stayed in this room, and we were told it was a month ago! Can you imagine the smell of a chicken that’s been lying around for 30 days in 86°F! Well, we had a good laugh. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • We stayed in a hotel where you were not allowed to swim in the pool after 5 p.m., but I wanted to. My husband advised against it, but I was stubborn. I come back happy, and he looks at me wide-eyed.
    He laughs: “Here’s your punishment!” He shows a video on his phone: I’m swimming, and suddenly a cat comes to the edge of the pool and does its little business. My husband kept teasing me for the rest of the vacation, and I believed in instant karma.

“I stayed in a luxurious hotel in India, and this rude guy in the elevator didn’t even pay me any attention.”

“It’s so weird, pigeons in Mumbai elevators are usually very friendly!” © Hallowed-Griffin / Reddit

  • Once, we vacationed abroad in China on the island of Hainan. We stayed in a 5-star hotel with a sea view room. We were having a blast for 10 days until the first typhoon hit. I’ve never seen such a wall of rain.
    Naturally, the balcony filled with water, which, due to a poor door seal, burst into our room. The locals didn’t help, saying guests could handle it themselves, as they needed to save their own. I placed a towel and trapped it with the door, then scooped out 20 buckets of water, and we were saved! © Overheard / Ideer
  • My friend and I went on a week-long vacation. We spent a considerable amount on a hotel with a beautiful sea view to enjoy. And, of course, to take photos on the balcony.
    We checked in, and instead of the sea, there was a construction site outside the window. The front desk was surprised we weren’t warned and said they couldn’t move us. But that wasn’t all.
    Another problem arose: construction drilling started at 7 a.m. every day. And the workers would even peep at us through the balcony with obvious interest during the day. We had to draw the curtains and live like in a tomb. At least we saw the sea. © Ward No. 6 / VK

“In the shower cabin of my hotel room, there is no door or barriers to keep the water inside.”

  • I was once on a work trip to another city and had to stay in a hotel at my company’s expense. I decided to save some money and booked a “capsule” in a new youth hotel.
    Instead of rooms, they have capsules with light, a bed, shelves, and air conditioning. Basically, everything you need, plus shared showers, restrooms, a kitchen, various amenities, etc. I only needed to stay there for 3 nights.
    In the end, I didn’t sleep all 3 nights. Who knew that the soundproofing was so poor that I could hear absolutely everything people around were doing. Just terrible. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • My husband and I went on vacation. We checked into a nice hotel and looked at our room. Since we checked in early in the morning, we were invited to breakfast. The ground floor was laid out with huge tables filled with food from various world cuisines.
    We decided to try something new right away and approached the exotic section. I put a spoon into a salad, and it began to move! I almost had a heart attack. The waitress reassured me, saying it was just a salad with fresh baby octopuses.
    Exotics is not for me. I don’t like it when food “runs away” from the plate. © Not everyone will understand / VK

“Hotel in Dublin. The sign made me chuckle.”

  • Once I stayed in a hotel where the hot and cold water feeds for the room were plumbed the wrong way round. The water in the toilet bowl was boiling hot and kind of steamed your buttocks when you used it... © CADmonkeyM / Reddit
  • One time, my boyfriend and I booked a room at a hotel near Times Square in New York. It was very inexpensive. We entered the room and found the bed unmade and trash everywhere.
    We went back, and the receptionist sent someone to clean up. After about 10–15 minutes, the room was tidied up. We checked in, left our things, and went out to explore the city.
    We returned in the evening and heard the TV on. In complete confusion, we knocked, and a young blond man opened the door. He explained that he was living in the room and that the hotel had double-booked it for both us and him.
    Thanks to this guy for not touching anything and simply putting our belongings in the closet. We retrieved them and made a third trip to the receptionist. This time we were given our own room. © Samantha Brandt / Quora

“My hotel room has a pommel horse at the end of the bed.”

  • This story took place in Jaipur, India. We were staying at an inexpensive hotel at the time. Our room was on the roof, surrounded by trees, looking like a separate box with its own entrance and windows on all 4 sides.
    The next day I suddenly fell ill — lying there like a boiled chicken. As the sun rose, it became stuffy in the room, so I cracked open the door to let in some fresh air.
    I’m lying there, suffering from the heat and weakness, when I notice that the door is opening a little... but no one is coming in. And then I hear a strange sound. I jump up from the bed — and what do I see?! A huge monkey is sitting at the foot of the bed, eating banana peels from a trash bag it just tore apart!
    I wrapped myself in a blanket, stood up, spread it like bat wings, and tried to scare off the uninvited guest. In response, it stood on its hind legs, hissed, and showed its teeth. I quietly stood up, still wrapped in the blanket, and slowly moved toward the door. The monkey looked at me, understood that it had probably eaten all the tasty stuff, and simply exited, as if nothing had happened. © Blobusindra Umanovich / Quora

“In my hotel, there’s a mirror so the guest can watch themselves sitting on the toilet.”

And these hotels delivered truly unforgettable experiences.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads