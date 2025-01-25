15 Times Hotels Delivered Truly Unforgettable Experiences

A lot of the time, people don’t expect much when they check into a hotel; just some decent food, a comfy bed, and a little peace and quiet. But the folks in this article? Well, they were absolutely floored by what they found when they showed up at their hotel.

1. “The hotel I booked weeks ahead didn’t have a room for us when we checked in. This is what they gave us instead.”

2. “My hotel room’s fire escape plan requires me to break this glass box with a hammer, and use keys to access my neighbor’s room.”

3. “My hotel room has a conference space in half of it instead of a sofa bed and furniture.”

4. “The hotel I stayed at had a ‘anything anytime’ button.”

5. “The hotel I stayed at in Greece had wooden bikes for guests to use.”

6. “My hotel has repurposed the bidet as a plant pot.”

7. “Just checked into a hotel and this is the furniture.”

8. “Not enough space to open the pullout sofa in my hotel suite.”

9. “I work at a small boutique hotel with rooms costing upwards of $1,000 USD/night. This is the toilet paper.”

10. “Drove for 14 hours to sleep on this.”

11. “My hotel towel had a pair of eyelashes on it.”

12. “The hotel manager decided to come into my room while I was still in there to paint the door.”

“I heard somebody attempting to open my hotel room. I open the door, and the hotel manager is there with painting supplies. He asks if he could come in and paint my door. I tell him no because I’m still in the room. He says okay and goes away.

An hour later, I hear someone attempt to open my door again, and when I open it this time, I see that the manager is back. He looks surprised to see me, as if he assumed I’d be gone and planned to paint the door without me knowing.

Once again, he asks if he can paint my door. I repeat that I’m still in the room, I don’t feel comfortable with him painting while I’m here, and I don’t want to deal with paint fumes for the rest of my stay. He doesn’t take no for an answer and insists he has to paint the door. I tell him to come back tomorrow after I’ve checked out, but he says he won’t be here tomorrow, and he’s painting the door now.

At this point, I realize he’s not going to leave, and I start worrying that he might come back when I’m not in the room. Reluctantly, I decide to let him paint while I supervise. Later, I find out he went into my coworker’s room while she was out and painted her door, too.” © dudsa15 / Reddit

13. “This bathroom mirror in my hotel room.”

14. “The placement of this toilet in my hotel.”

15. “The wallpaper in the women’s restroom at the hotel I’m staying at.”