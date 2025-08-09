17 People Decided That They Are Pros Themselves, and We Gasped at the Results

Who doesn’t like to experiment? Especially when you don’t know how it might end up. In this article, 17 people decided to do without a professional help and handle everything themselves. Check out the results.

“I screwed up, lol.”

You should probably get it fixed from a professional sooner than later. © WedgeSalad00 / Reddit

“My first tattoo. How bad is it?”

“I did my own wedding makeup.”

Oh, this is flawless. Normally most people doing their own wedding makeup have bits that could be improved, but this is like a professional did it. © gm_piodis_i7 / Reddit

“I groomed my baby for the first time myself today.”

That haircut on the muzzle is just adorable. It’s like a completely different dog! © duketheunicorn / Reddit

“Prom dress”

“I’m doing my own bridal makeup for my wedding — here’s my latest trial!”

“First time making shelves myself. Not perfect, but I’m very happy with the result.”

“My first doll! Is it good enough for a gift?”

Wow! That’s so cute! I’d say it’s a great gift — unless, of course, you’d want to keep it for yourself. © Limp-Taste2253 / Reddit

“My boyfriend helped me dye my hair and despite me offering gloves many times he refused them and is now telling me how disappointed in me he is because I didn’t force it on him.”

“I made this mirror frame inspired by Lord of the Rings.”

“I dyed my hair blue. Does it look nice?”

“I’ve had this chair for over 30 years. The pink faded and lost its appeal at least the last 20 years.”

“It’s been in the garage for the past few years and I finally got the nerve to try dyeing it. I absolutely love it! I may try to do one more coat for a deeper color.”

“Wife said she has a guy to paint the walls for free.”

“My manicure which I did with a makeup sponge”

“First tattoo on myself, did a cover-up.”

“Landlord replaced my door and I noticed it was creaking.”

Mmm yes, the landlord special. They added the creaking for free. © hazelnuttr33 / Reddit

“I did my claws today.”