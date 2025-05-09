17 People Who Just Wanted to Take a Photo but Got a Masterpiece

A lot of effort was required in the past to take a beautiful photo: to think over the idea, composition, set up the equipment and light, and prepare the model. But now people can make real masterpieces without any preparations, and sometimes even by accident.
1. “My wife just out of the shower checking email.”
2. “Reflections of trees”
3. “Just a picture of my mom”
4. “The calm after the storm”
5. “My wife and the cats”
6. “Just a coffee shop window”
7. “I was advised to share this photo with everyone.”
8. “Caught my girlfriend basking in her post-shower glow.”
9. “My girlfriend thought it was a painting. But it’s a real photo. It’s just my phone’s camera was dirty. It doesn’t even have filters.”
10. “Making muffins before work”
11. “The dog and the mirror”
12. “Husband took a picture while I was sleeping.”
13. “My mom took this picture of my great-grandfather when he was working in the carpentry shop. She was a teenager at the time.”
14. “The photo I took at a party”
15. “Cattavaggio, Mochi enjoying the winter sun”
16. “My grandmother’s sister. She’s 95 years old now.”
17. “My wife at the window”