17 Pieces of Jewelry That Were Designed to Keep a Secret Forever

Sometimes jewelry has its own secret life, invisible to the casual observer. Only upon close inspection can you discover the hidden mechanism that changes the shape of a piece or the tiny secret compartment hidden in plain sight. These discoveries prove that an entire universe can hide even in the smallest things.

I inherited this little pendant from my grandma. Then I accidentally took a photo of it with the flash — turns out it has a secret!

I’ve got the same piece of jewelry, but in a ring shape!

I made a couple of rings with a secret — both with little snakes on the inside.

I inherited a silver ring with a secret compartment from my grandmother.

I bought this beauty on sale. This is not only a garlic bulb made of silver, but it also comes with a secret.

Mom’s little secret. A 6-carat diamond, surrounded by 8 more diamonds at 0.5 carats. Platinum setting. Approximately 1970.

A ring with a hidden compartment made of pure gold

This chic vintage pendant from Bali was passed down to me from my grandmother. And it even came with a surprise!

I got this pendant from my uncle. I wonder what it means.

I bought a vintage ring with a secret. It turned out to be filled with something like super glue, now I’m trying to get it out.

I bought a wonderful antique locket from the Victorian era, approximately 1850–1870.

Some comic book rings I make. I call them “Secret Identity Rings.”

I just tidied up my room and found this double-sided ring. I swear, it’s not mine! Moreover, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.

I designed this special ring inspired by my children: each stone represents one of them.

There’s another stone hidden behind the diamond on my new ring! Never seen anything like this before.

It’s a “secret stone.” Sometimes it’s the creator’s signature. It can be an additional request as a subtle way to add color or meaning to a piece, such as a favorite color or birthstone (yours, your partner’s or even kid’s). Either way, it’s supposed to add a layer of mystery, meaning, and romance. © busselsofkiwis / Reddit

My grandma’s pendant. One side has a space for a photo, and the other for perfume.

