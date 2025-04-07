18 People Who Have a Super Hard Time Understanding Technology

20 Hollywood beauties who used to look much more ordinary
People
8 years ago
You’d think that with technology taking our lives by storm, more and more people would know how to use various devices. However, statistics show that about 21% of adults worldwide are technologically illiterate, while only 34% are intermediate. Not very promising, right? These 18 examples prove why people still have a long way to go before they master technology.
While technology can be lifesaving and groundbreaking, sometimes, people have seen it backfiring. Can you imagine your alert going off, making you think there is a break-in, only to see your cat running around?