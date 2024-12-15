18 Online Shopping Disasters People Regret Terribly

One in five consumers admit that they do not take online safety precautions and purchase items from untrustworthy websites. However, it’s not only these providers that scam you. It’s also credible retailers and stores that do not keep their promises, and their product images differ from what you buy. Let’s check out these 18 examples.

1. “Ordered a new pair of 8083s that came in the wrong size. Should I return them?”

2. “Didn’t expect this from Amazon.”

3. It’s not that bad but it’s not exactly like the picture.

4. Subway, you don’t look very appetizing.

5. “So I bought a ruler off of Temu. Cabin door for scale.”

6. “I was specifically looking for a golden doodle holiday figurine for my MIL. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk.”

7. “Ordered a pepperoni and cheese pizza. Got a pepperoni pizza with no cheese and a cheese pizza with no pepperoni.”

8. “Ordered 6 rolls of toilet paper from Amazon and this is what I got.”

9. Something went terribly wrong here.

10. “I was hoping to get some good Czech traditional clothing for a heritage festival. I got some suuuper cheap shirt with blurry prints.”

11. “Haircut I wanted vs what I got.”



12. “I, for some reason, wanted an Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddar for the first time in forever and this is what I got.”

13. This hair doesn’t look anywhere near the inspiration.

14. Not a very good year for Santa.

15. “Trying to recreate a friend’s banana split cake.”

What are the dry sticks for? ohdearitsrichardiii / Reddit

To keep to top layer from sliding off the strawberry preserves in the middle. opiedopie08 / Reddit

16. “The refund policy says you need to do it within 14 days but it takes longer than 14 days to be delivered. This piece of blank cost me $95.”

17. “I ordered a 6-piece chicken nugget. Got all the way back to my desk just to find out this is what they gave me.”

18. “Ordered a Power Ranger costume online for Halloween and here’s what I got.”