15 People Who Were Brave Enough to Share Their Expectation Vs Reality Fails

Prepare to laugh, empathize, and perhaps even cringe a little as we celebrate the human spirit that can find humor in the gap between expectation and reality. These stories remind us that life’s greatest lessons often come from the unexpected, and sometimes, the best thing we can do is embrace the surprises with a smile.

1. “Tattoo isn’t exactly what I was going for.”

2. “Marvel vs Capcom Infinite pre-order bonus”

“You got some painted eggs.” HowlingPhoenixx / Reddit

3. “Just spent $100 CAD for my once-a-year manicure. What I asked for vs what I got.”

4. “Mom said I should do it in a professional for better results, this happened.”

5. “When you order a ring online.”

6. “New breakfast tacos”

7. “My attempt at recreating a cake for my bf’s birthday...”

8. “I drove 4 hours to see Radium Springs, one of the state of Georgia’s Natural Wonders... after a heavy rainfall.”

9. “Wanted to make my niece happy with the balloon...”

10. “When you order clothes online...”

11. “What we ordered vs what we got (feat my dog).”

12. “Smaller than expected.”

13. “Eclipse blackout curtains.”

14. “My granddad’s paint by numbers.”

15. “What my hair looked like — what I asked for — and how it turned out”