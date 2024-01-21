15 People Who Were Brave Enough to Share Their Expectation Vs Reality Fails
Curiosities
17 hours ago
Prepare to laugh, empathize, and perhaps even cringe a little as we celebrate the human spirit that can find humor in the gap between expectation and reality. These stories remind us that life’s greatest lessons often come from the unexpected, and sometimes, the best thing we can do is embrace the surprises with a smile.
1. “Tattoo isn’t exactly what I was going for.”
2. “Marvel vs Capcom Infinite pre-order bonus”
- “You got some painted eggs.” HowlingPhoenixx / Reddit
3. “Just spent $100 CAD for my once-a-year manicure. What I asked for vs what I got.”
4. “Mom said I should do it in a professional for better results, this happened.”
5. “When you order a ring online.”
6. “New breakfast tacos”
7. “My attempt at recreating a cake for my bf’s birthday...”
8. “I drove 4 hours to see Radium Springs, one of the state of Georgia’s Natural Wonders... after a heavy rainfall.”
9. “Wanted to make my niece happy with the balloon...”
10. “When you order clothes online...”
11. “What we ordered vs what we got (feat my dog).”
12. “Smaller than expected.”
13. “Eclipse blackout curtains.”
14. “My granddad’s paint by numbers.”
15. “What my hair looked like — what I asked for — and how it turned out”
May these people continue to face life’s twists with courage, share their tales with a twinkle in their eyes, and find joy in every delightful surprise that awaits on the horizon. Until the next adventure, here’s to embracing the beautiful unpredictability of life.
Preview photo credit abr****li**0ln / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
15+ People Who Wanted a Special Wedding Photo, and They Got It
Curiosities
4 months ago
I’m a “Catfish” With No Front Teeth, and Makeup Turns Me Into Mariah Carey
People
4 months ago
17 People Shared Unique Finds They’re Unlikely to Forget
Curiosities
year ago
What Actresses Who’ve Played Famous Brides in Movies or on TV Wore on Their Real Wedding Days
Films
11 months ago
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash as Users Notice Something Unusual in Her Bikini Pics
“I Blame Myself”: A Singer Embraces His New Look After Most of His Body Was Electrocuted
People
3 months ago
What 11 Popular Celebrities From the ’90s Look Like Now
People
year ago
16 Unique People and Animals That Were Born to Stand Out From the Crowd
Curiosities
8 months ago
“Adults Are Starring at Me,” a Model with 100-lb Leg Chooses to Embrace Her Uniqueness
12 Smart People Who You Can Never Take by Surprise
Curiosities
3 years ago
A Little Girl Was Called a ’Monster’ Because of Her Birthmark, Until Her Mom Brought Back Her Sweet Smile
15 Celebrity Fails That Just Made Them Laugh
People
year ago
Half wolf, half pig.