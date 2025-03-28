20 Designs That Combine Simplicity With Genius

We’ve grown so accustomed to the way everyday things function that we rarely stop to imagine how they could be improved. But sometimes, a small design tweak makes a big difference—like elevator buttons you can press with your foot, touch-free door handles in public restrooms, or a simple sticker that shows an avocado’s ripeness. These clever innovations may seem minor, but they can make life noticeably easier.

1. Emergency exit

2. “This railing on gazebo in Naples has braille describing the view for blind people. More of this please.”

3. “My local university has an area in the library where you can walk and work simultaneously.”

4. “Mesh net created to prevent pollution in Australia.”

5. This elevator has buttons you can press with your feet if your hands are full.

6. All the hooks and shelves you need!

7. “Went to an old hospital in Oakland California, and the toilet seats have independently moving left and right seat sides.”

8. This avocado sticker has a color chart so that you know when it’s ripe.

9. “Shirts made from plastic bottles.”

10. A urinal that allows you to flush with your feet

11. This restaurant has a “toepener” for people who want to avoid germs on doorknobs.

12. One thoughtful message can make a difference.

13. This store has a winter simulator for testing out winter clothing.

14. Finally, there is no need to touch that germy door handle.

15. Here’s another way to open a door without touching it.

16. The priority seats for train passengers show who you are expected to move for.

17. The design of this water fountain lets the water flow down so dogs can drink too.

18. This restaurant bathroom has 2 different kinds of soaps.

19. This spoon has an indent so it doesn’t slip into the bowl.

20. Soap in Korea