19 Snapshots That Expose the Other Side of Summer (July 24, 2025)
Curiosities
22 hours ago
Summer is most often associated with bright outfits, cheerful evenings with loved ones and outdoor weekends. And how good it feels to think that on the weekend you can go to the river or somewhere else! But it is also a troublesome time: all sorts of living creatures wake up, and your favorite clothes can simply be spoiled because of the heat. The heroes of this article have experienced all the joys of the hot season.
“Love my new slip-on Vans; hate the tan lines.”
“Wore a bandana outside all day after buzzing my head and forgetting that sunscreen existed. Got this sweet tan line.”
“My brother was too lazy to put on a swimsuit.”
“Somehow this snail reached my bed.”
“Was happy to wear summer shoes again, but my joy lasted exactly until the sole fell off.”
“Polish snack for hot days — cold pasta with strawberries”
- Doing this thing is probably crime in Italy. © RaZoRFSX / Reddit
“Don’t leave your purse in the car in the summer. I took out my card to pay for groceries and it looks like this.”
“Sterling’s winter vs summer coat comparison!”
“Candles left outside during a heat wave”
“This is what fell from the sky in 95-degree heat.”
- I learned something new today! © barater / Reddit
“The ‘cold’ water in my house is a scalding 132°F in the summer.”
“Gummy bears left in a hot car”
“My friend’s chicken likes to nap while soaking in her little hot tub.”
“My friends tan line when he pushed carts in the summer for Costco”
“It was hot enough this summer in Phoenix to melt the blinds on my bedroom window.”
“It’s so hot in Australia, our outdoor lights melted.”
“It was a hot day in Tallahassee.”
- This is one of my biggest fears. © CRE8TE1 / Reddit
“It’s my first summer in Arizona. Left my laptop in my car. Lesson learned.”
“I just wanted to enjoy a nice cold watermelon on a hot summer day.”
Some people enjoy the summer heat, while others hide indoors with the air conditioner all season long. Either way, everyone has their own cartload of stories related to summer. And how do you feel about this time of year?
