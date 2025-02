If you’ve ever realized your text has an embarrassing typo right after pressing “send,” don’t worry—we’ve all been there. This list is a tribute to those who could have double-checked their work but boldly chose not to.

1. “Eh, nobody will notice.”

The descending "lines" on the left and right are wrong on the left. - BiggestChap1979 / Reddit

2. “I was in charge of cooking the rice.”

3. "It's not just the spelling, it's the icons not matching the misspelled words. And the mixed capitalization hurts my soul a little."

4. “Mmm yeah... I think we all could learn something from this.”

5. "Spent a little too long after a sleepy drive trying to find the snacks section."

6. "New phonebox could have had better placement."

7. "I’m a stocker and found this gem. They forgot to add the pickles."

8. "New clock for my son never switched to January… still December 38th."

9. “Happy Birthday!”

10. "I was excited to finally add Chewbacca to my collection, only to see this."

11. “Umm... I think I’m missing something.”

12. “Spotted on my local bus today! Couldn’t help but laugh, pressing doʇS.”

13. “There is no way to complete the puzzle.”

14. “Caught me off guard.”

15. “My Big Mac came with 3 patties.”

16. “’A’ for effort.”

17. “Somebodie’s house down the block.”

18. "Ordered a canvas print of me and my kids. At least one of us made it fully into the picture, I guess."

19. "Completed the road marking, boss."