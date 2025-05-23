20+ Inherited Treasures That Could Be Easily Exhibited in a Museum

Inheritance is not just money or an apartment in the city center. Sometimes truly unique things fall into the hands of descendants. So, the heroes of this article were lucky enough to inherit not just objects, but a living history.

“This Saturday, I’m getting married in my mom’s wedding dress! I feel like a Disney princess in it. By the way, the baby in the first picture is me!”

“This clock, inherited from my grandmother, makes me happy. By the way, it still works.”

“I got a whole wardrobe of clothes from my grandmother in Spain.”

“I found a new linen jacket of quite an up-to-date style in my mom’s wardrobe. The jacket, judging by the label, is older than me (July 1987). Here I am in it.”

“My father inherited this cast iron skillet. He was told it was worth over $10,000. I wonder if that’s true.”

/ Reddit You joke, but the most recent auction of this extremely rare (because it’s a 411 slant logo with stove ring) went at a major auction house for $11,500. © Mywifefoundmymain / Reddit

“I inherited this strange brass object. Maybe someone knows what it is?”

It’s an inkwell. Most likely a traveling one. © Ridbeardidscotsman / Reddit

“Grandad bought this watch in the ’80s. Then my dad wore it, and then he gave it to me. It has a special sentimental value for me.”

“Here’s a 40-year-old dress. My mother-in-law wore it when she was young.”

“The candy bowl turned 100 years old this year!”

If you want to check it for authenticity, point a UV flashlight at it. It must be uranium glass. © spiritualskywalker / Reddit

“I inherited a diamond ring from my great-grandmother. I made a necklace out of it.”

“This antique gramophone belonged to my rich great-great-grandfather. Maybe there’s only 2 of these in the world.”

“I am the fifth generation in our family to wear this wedding ring. It’s the only valuable thing my great-grandfathers had.”

“My grandmother was once rich. And she still has this beautiful set.”

“My mom gave me her wedding shoes from the ’70s. Aren’t they cute?”

“From my dad’s collection. What’s this?”

Japanese Inro box. Would have hung from a belt using a small carved netsuke. It looks like the drawer interiors are finished with gold lacquer. Bronze fittings gold lacquer decorations on the exterior. Early 20th century, I’d guess. © antinous24 / Reddit

“Inherited a coin collection. This is just a part of it.”

“I got this blender from my grandmother. I have no idea how old it is, but it works like clockwork.”

“I found this in my great-grandmother’s camelback trunk. I almost threw it away. And then I found a secret compartment. It has a makeup compact inside and a wrist strap. I guess she was quite the dancer in the roaring ’20s.”

“We got a vintage set from my husband’s grandmother. It’s in amazing condition!”

“A few rings I recently inherited from my grandmother. She had funny taste. It makes me feel so good to wear them and feel close to my grandmother.”

“I’m wearing my mom’s 50s dress and holding a vintage hand-painted wooden handbag.”

“My daughter is wearing my jumpsuit. So, the jumpsuit is at least 28 years old.”

“My grandmother was, shall we say, an eccentric woman.”

“The story I was given by my mother is that the family had just recently moved from Pennsylvania back to LA (where my mother was born and mostly raised) and my grandmother was feeling cramped, like a sardine in a can. So, being the quite unique person that she was, she commissioned this 14K and diamond sardine pendant. Because why not? She passed several months ago, and my mom didn’t know what to do with this, and I said, ’Give it to me, I’ll wear it.’ I think it’s fantastically weird.”

“31 years, 6 months and 22 days later, I wore my mom’s dress to my wedding.”

