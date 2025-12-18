20 Job Interviews That Went Off Script and Ended in the Most Unexpected Way

20 Times Kindness Won the Argument Without Saying a Word
Curiosities
month ago
Interviews may seem like just a routine formality before starting a new job. But sometimes they turn into real adventures: unexpected questions, strange tests, and absurd situations that make your hair stand on end. In this article, you’ll find stories exactly like this!
The key to an interview is to maintain composure and a sense of humor; then even the strangest process won’t throw you off track. If you’d like to read about hilarious job interviews that got totally out of control, we recommend checking out this article.