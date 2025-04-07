20+ People Who Got a Tough Break From the Universe

Think you’re having a bad day? Well, think again. Some people have reached levels of misfortune that defy logic, as if the universe conspired against them. From minor disasters to “Why me?” worthy tragedies, these laugh-out-loud stories might make you feel lucky you weren’t the protagonist. Even if you think everything went wrong for you today, there’s always someone with an even worse day, so check out these 25 epic tales of bad luck!

1. “Didn’t want to enter my apartment anyway”

2. “Nothing humbles you like baking! Dessert for an official dinner party.”

3. “This is what I come home to: my pup ruins a $5,000 couch, but I can’t even be mad at him for more than 2 minutes. Look at that face!”

4. “Allergy test... Reacted to 81 out of 85 allergens.”

5. “Right after locking the door”

6. “Forgetting about your pizza for 8 hours. Burnt so bad, it looks like a double-chocolate brownie.”

7. “I accidentally bumped into and knocked over my manager’s brand new $2,500 iMac.”

8. “I bought this suitcase 5 days ago, and this happened on its first flight.”

9. “In addition to the screaming children, I also get feet”

10. “It’s 3:30 am and my bed broke.”

11. “A month ago, a water main ruptured outside my apartment building. Now they’re towing cars out of our underground parking, and this is what they look like.”



12. “Kid’s bathtub crayons stained our bathtub.”

13. “So many bees in the wall that their honey is leaking through an outlet.”

14. “Loved these shoes and can’t buy them anymore.”

15. “My pie!”

16. “Guess where my right earbud went.”

17. “I broke my left hand and right wrist.”

18. “Opened the cupboard and this fell.”

19. “Guess I can’t use the back door.”

20. “On Valentine’s night, during dinner, guess what I bit down on!”

21. “15-hour flight and my media screen encrypted itself.”

22. “Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger”

23. “My wife’s iPhone was dangling from her pocket while karting.”

24. “Just finished my coffee, and...”

25. “Don’t wash the dishes when feeling sleepy!”